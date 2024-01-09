Archeologist details how one 'happy mistake' shaped human history

One beverage has stood the test of time as a business venture, cultural unifier and even a driver of human history - beer.

The popular alcohol, however, is one of history's oldest "happy mistakes."

"We don't know if beer was discovered or invented, but it seems likely that it was an accidental discovery," archaeologist Matthew Adams said on Fox Nation's "A History of the World in Six Glasses."

Based on the New York Times bestselling book by Tom Standage, "A History of the World in Six Glasses" examines how six beverages changed the course of history. Hollywood legend Dan Aykroyd is joined by fellow Saturday Night Live alums Jim Belushi, Jon Lovitz, and Kevin Nealon, along with "Cheers" stalwart George Wendt to discuss beer, wine, coffee, tea, soda and spirits.



Although the exact date is unknown, beer was considered to be first developed as early as 10,000 B.C. when Neolithic people began settling and establishing cities.

In the now-streaming special series, Adams explained that beer was likely the product of unintentional fermentation.

"If Neolithic people are making porridge or gruel or something like this from grain that they've harvested, mix it with water," he explained. "You leave that sitting around a couple of days, and something's happening there."

After stumbling upon the drink, the process was soon "deliberately manipulated" to create beer. The ancient ale went on to play a defining role in religions, myths, currency, and social life, particularly in Egypt.

"A History of the World in Six Glasses" author Tom Standage explained that beer was the "lifeblood of Egyptian civilization."

"Beer was liquid bread," Adams added. "It was more than just a drink. Beer was food."

Fox Nation's "A History of the World in Six Glasses" dives deeper into beer's long-lasting impact on civilizations, including some of the momentous breakthroughs in beer-making.

Beyond beer, Aykroyd and other guests on the show trace the history of five other defining drinks - wine, coffee, tea, soda and spirits.

So grab a cup of your favorite drink and tune in to "A History of the World in Six Glasses," streaming now on Fox Nation.



