AOC to be guest judge on 'Ru Paul's Drag Race': 'I pledge allegiance to the drag'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is pledging allegiance to the "drag" in a new video announcing her upcoming appearance on "Ru Paul's Drag Race."

"Join the Ruvolution!" the New York congresswoman said in a video posted by the show on Thursday. "I'm Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and I pledge allegiance to the drag."

The progressive icon serves as a guest judge in the show's 12th season. In a trailer released on Wednesday, Ocasio-Cortez compliments the contestants. "It will go down in herstory [sic]," the video says.

The new season reportedly includes celebrities such as singer Chaka Khan. Ocasio-Cortez won't be the first member of Congress to participate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., served as a guest judge for the show in 2018.

NANCY PELOSI TELLS 'RU PAUL'S DRAG RACE' CONTESTANTS TO 'RESIST' AND 'VOTE'

"All I can say is, you betta werk!" Pelosi tweeted at the time. Pelosi visited the contestants in their “workroom” with host RuPaul, who introduced the California Democrat as “a strong woman who knows how to get things done and is a champion for LGBT rights.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“When I got the invitation to visit the workroom, I couldn’t resist,” Pelosi said. The competition show features men dressed as drag queens in different themes.

"Did somebody just say ‘resist?'" RuPaul asked, referring to a rallying term made popular by protesters -- who also liken themselves to part of a "resistance" -- demonstrating against President Trump, The Wrap reported.

“Resist!” Pelosi yelled back while showing her colorful watchband that represented the rainbow flag.

Fox News' Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.