AOC hits New York Times' 'condescension' toward her, suggests paper is trying to 'gaslight' the left

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., suggested on Wednesday that The New York Times, often criticized for having a liberal bias, was trying to attack the left in one of its stories about her.

"There will always be powerful interest in promoting the idea that the left is losing power 1 way or another," the New York congresswoman tweeted on Wednesday. "The big way they try to dismantle the left isn’t to attack it, but to gaslight & deflate it."

Ocasio-Cortez was apparently taking issue with The Times' claim that she has "learned to play by Washington's rules." "Dripping condescension that I’m being 'educated' should be a big red flag," she said, alongside an eye-roll emoji.

The Times' Catie Edmondson had claimed that "after nearly nine months, with her eyes now wide open to the downsides of her revolutionary reputation and social media fame, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez has tempered her brash, institution-be-damned style with something different."

Ocasio-Cortez's tweet came on the heels of a tweet by fellow progressive and failed New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon, who suggested the Times was "desperate."

"Sorry ⁦@nytimes⁩, if you pushed aside your desperate desire for a taming of the shrew moment, you would be reporting rather on @AOC’s preternatural ability to play a sublime inside-outside game that moves her agenda forward," Nixon tweeted.

Ocasio-Cortez has publicly challenged established Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who created a media firestorm after dismissing the freshman congresswoman's political power in her chamber.

While Ocasio-Cortez's Twitter presence has been noticeably less combative since that feud ended, the congresswoman hasn't stopped pushing progressive ideas or candidates.

As recently as Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez endorsed a progressive primary challenger to Rep. Dan Lipinski, D-Ill., an eight-term incumbent and perceived moderate.

As of Wednesday, The Times was grappling with criticism from both ends of the political spectrum.

Most recently, the paper came under fire for omitting a key detail about a sexual misconduct allegation against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Conservatives also blasted the paper when it used dubious language to describe the attacks on 9/11.

Progressives, meanwhile, have derided The Times for allegedly not being hard enough on the president. After The Times ran a neutral headline on Trump's response to two mass shootings in August, Democratic politicians blasted the paper. The paper later revised the headline, with editor Dean Baquet describing the original as "bad."