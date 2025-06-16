Expand / Collapse search
Anti-Trump Washington Post columnist admits he loved military parade

Max Boot described the event as 'America's Army on display'

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
D.C. military parade-goers share why they came from far and near to see the festivities Video

D.C. military parade-goers share why they came from far and near to see the festivities

Fox News Digital spoke to attendees of the military parade in Washington, some who had traveled hundreds of miles to participate, about why they traveled to the nation’s capital for the event.

Anti-Trump Washington Post columnist Max Boot admitted on Sunday that he loved the military parade in Washington, D.C, in spite of his reservations about the event.

Boot wrote he was initially concerned that President Donald Trump would turn the parade — held Saturday to honor the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday — into a "political pageant."

"But my apprehension began to melt away as soon as the music started to play and the soldiers began to march. Dear reader, I hope you do not think I am going soft on Trump if I tell you that I thoroughly enjoyed the entire parade," Boot wrote

Boot said he loved watching soldiers marching in period uniforms and added that he was "thrilled" by the flyovers.

Max Boot column, Washington, D.C., parade

Anti-Trump Washington Post columnist Max Boot admitted on Sunday that he enjoyed the military parade in Washington, D.C., over the weekend. (Screenshot/Washington Post, Photo by ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Prior to the parade, "The View" co-host Sara Haines said the event reminded her of Russia and North Korea.

"I think of Russia and North Korea and visuals of people saluting and doing things and that’s just not what I think of when I think of the U.S.," she said on Friday.

However, Boot described the celebration as "America's army on display."

"This was not a menacing, goose-stepping parade a la Moscow or Pyongyang. It was America’s army on display, and I appreciated how many of the GIs were women or ethnic minorities — a reminder of the limits of [Secretary of Defense Pete] Hegseth’s anti-DEI purges in a force that truly represents the entire country," Boot wrote. 

Military parade in DC

A military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary and coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, on Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington.  (AP)

The anti-Trump columnist said one of the controversial parts of the parade included the "participation of [the] 70-ton M1 Abrams tank," as it could "recall unpleasant images from other countries of what happens when tanks enter the capital."

"But I enjoyed seeing the smoke-belching monsters rattle down the street, and it was hard to see anything threatening about it when the crew members were smiling and waving at the spectators and, in some cases, making heart gestures with their hands," Boot said. 

Boot said his enjoyment of the parade was likely due to the fact that he wasn't near where Trump sat and spoke.

"I was greatly relieved that Trump, in a rare amount of self-control, kept his remarks short and focused on the Army — not, as is usually the case, on glorifying himself or bashing his political opponents," he wrote. 

Military parade

Members of the U.S. Army cross Arlington Memorial Bridge to start the parade down Constitution Avenue marking the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army on June 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  ((Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images))

Boot also pointed to a Rolling Stone headline that read, "Trump’s military birthday was a gross failure," adding, "I think that’s right, but the flip side is that the Army’s military parade was an absolute success."

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.