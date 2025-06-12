Expand / Collapse search
US protests

Protesters expected to converge on DC, neighboring cities ahead of Trump's military parade

Trump dismisses 'No Kings' protests criticism as he celebrates Army's 250th anniversary on Flag Day

President Donald Trump said that those who hate the U.S. and attempt to protest the parade will face a 'heavy force' in response.

Protesters are anticipated to converge on Washington this weekend in response to President Donald Trump's Flag Day military parade commemorating the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary.

"With Trump Sending Troops Into Los Angeles, Rounding Up Tens of Thousands of Immigrants Without Any Due Process, Attacking Democratic Party Officials, and Brutalizing Protesters… Now Is the Time To Take the Political Offensive and Demand: THE TRUMP FASCIST REGIME MUST GO NOW!" a "Refuse Fascism" protest slated for Saturday states on its website. 

Protests in response to the military parade, and recent ICE raids being conducted in Los Angeles, are expected to unfold in cities nationwide. In Washington, visitors and locals can expect the Refuse Fascism protest, an "Equity March" in downtown D.C., as well as a "Pro-Democracy Picnic" at Fort Reno Park, Fox Digital found. 

Nationwide, "No Kings" protesters are anticipated to flood cities to protest what they say is Trump leading the nation like a "king," according to its website. 

TRUMP WARNS ANY POTENTIAL PROTESTORS AT HIS MILITARY PARADE WILL BE ‘MET WITH VERY BIG FORCE’

Trump and tank

The military parade honoring the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army will kick off in Washington, D.C., on Saturday evening.  (Getty Images )

"They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services," the website promoting the protests states. "The corruption has gone too. far. No thrones. No crowns. No kings." 

Tanks

A large banner with the image of President Donald Trump hangs outside the Department of Agriculture near where a U.S. Army Bradley Fighting Vehicle is displayed ahead of this weekend's celebration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the Army, on the National Mall on June 12, 2025.  (Getty Images )

TRUMP SENDS CLEAR MESSAGE FEDERALIZING NATIONAL GUARD FOR LA RIOTS: THIS IS NOT 2020

A "No Kings" protest is not scheduled specifically for D.C., however. Instead, such protests will be held in neighboring towns and cities, such as in the Virginia cities of Alexandria and Arlington. 

The group explained on its website that it is intentionally not holding a protest in the nation's capital. 

"Instead of allowing this birthday parade to be the center of gravity, we will make action everywhere else the story of America that day: people coming together in communities across the country to reject strongman politics and corruption," the website stated. 

Front lawn of the White House with red flowers

The White House and north lawn on June 3, 2025, in Washington.  (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

"For that reason, NO KINGS is not hosting an event in Washington, D.C.," it added. "We will instead have a major flagship march and rally in Philadelphia to draw a clear contrast between our people-powered movement and the costly, wasteful, and un-American birthday parade in Washington."  

Trump was asked about the "No Kings" protest during a Thursday bill-signing event at the White House, which sparked Trump to quip he "doesn't feel like a king."

TRUMP DEPLOYMENT OF TROOPS TO QUELL LA RIOTERS LATEST PAGE IN PRESIDENT'S POLITICAL PLAYBOOK

"There are several No Kings protests planned across the country on Saturday as well. What are your thoughts on those?" 

Helicopter

U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters sit on the flight line on June 12, 2025, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.  (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

"I don't feel like a king," Trump responded. "I have to go through hell to get stuff approved. A king would say, 'I'm not gonna get this.' A king would have never had the California mandate to even be talking. He wouldn’t have to call up (Speaker) Mike Johnson and (Senate Majority Leader John) Thune and say, ‘Fellas you got to pull this off’ and after years we get it done," he said, referring to three resolutions he signed Thursday ending California electric vehicle mandates. "No, no we’re not a king. We’re not a king at all."

The military parade, which celebrates the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, as well as Flag Day and Trump's 79th birthday, is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. along Constitution Avenue. 

The patriotic event comes as anti-ICE riots spiral in Los Angeles, with Trump activating the National Guard to the state, as well as hundreds of Marines this week as the riots continued. Trump has warned that potential violent protesters in Washington, D.C., who target the military parade will face "heavy force."

"People that want to protest will be met with big force," Trump said on Tuesday from the White House. "But this is people that hate our country. They will be met with heavy force."

