'The View' co-host says America’s troops will look like North Koreans marching through DC for parade

"The View" co-host Sara Haines slammed President Donald Trump’s upcoming military parade to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army that coincides with his 79th birthday, saying that America’s troops will look like North Koreans marching through Washington, D.C.

"I don’t understand this," Haines said Friday. "I can’t be the only one when I think of military parades, I think of Russia and North Korea and visuals of people saluting and doing things and that’s just not what I think of when I think of the U.S."

The parade, to be held on Saturday – which is also Flag Day and Trump’s 79th birthday – is meant to honor America, according to remarks the president gave in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

"We’re going to celebrate our country for a change," Trump said.

PROTESTERS EXPECTED TO CONVERGE ON DC, NEIGHBORING CITIES AHEAD OF TRUMP'S MILITARY PARADE

But Haines said on "The View" that the parade would send the wrong message.

"Sen. Rand Paul said we were always different than these images and we were proud not to be that," Haines said. "And then you also think about the conversations about cutting waste and here you’ve got like how much is this going to cost? $40 million."

On Tuesday, during an interview with NBC News , Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said a military parade would not be something he would have chosen to do.

"I’m not sure what the actual expense of it is, but I’m not really, you know, we were always different than, you know, the images you saw in the Soviet Union and North Korea. We were proud not to be that," Paul said.

LIBERAL MEDIA MELTS DOWN OVER TRUMP’S MILITARY PARADE PLAN, CALLING IT ‘AUTHORITARIAN’

Haines said the event "harkens" back to "World War II propaganda."

"Who thinks, let’s cut all the aid and the school lunches and throw a parade that harkens World War II propaganda and just throw the money that way," Haines asked. "I can’t keep up with all of it."

Co-host Sunny Hostin said she thinks it is unfair to veterans.

"I think what’s so distasteful is not only the cost but the cuts that have happened with the Veterans Affairs. I mean, if you think about it, let’s see, 6,000 veterans were fired due to budget cuts and layoffs. There are plans to remove up to 80,000 employees who provide support to veterans as well. And to spend $45 million and not — and have these cuts doesn’t make sense. The best way to honor our troops is make sure our veterans are taken care of."

