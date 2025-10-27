Anti-Israel celebrities Rachel Zegler and Ms Rachel named among Glamour's 'Women of the Year'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Controversial anti-Israel celebrities Rachel Zegler and Ms. Rachel were named among Glamour magazine's "Women of the Year" on Monday.

The "Snow White" actress and children's YouTube star were among nine women, including four WNBA players, who were honored by the fashion magazine as "trailblazers, rule breakers, visionaries, and champions who have defined" 2025.

Despite their controversies, both women received glowing profiles from Glamour, which described Zegler as "young, outspoken, and unwilling to kowtow to parts of the Hollywood machine that might prefer women to sit down, shut up, and be grateful."

"We just need to normalize our hearts’ not having boundaries," Zegler said in an interview for the magazine. "I think that there’s this idea that we as public figures can’t have thoughts or feelings because we are like paper dolls to a majority of the public."

Zegler came under fire over the past several years for incendiary social media posts, including an August 2024 message on X where she wrote, "And always remember, free Palestine," in a post about the official trailer for "Snow White."

She also sparked outrage over a profane Instagram post after the 2024 election, hoping that President Donald Trump and his supporters "never know peace." Zegler later apologized for the post.

Glamour magazine also praised the YouTube personality Ms. Rachel, whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso, for speaking out about Israel's war against Hamas and "saying what many politicians won’t."

However, she has been criticized on social media for echoing casualty figures from Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry.

"Over 14,000 precious children have been un-alived in Gaza. Gaza has the largest number of child amputees in history. We can’t be silent about these kinds of conditions for children," Ms. Rachel wrote in December.

Those numbers were later revised down by thousands with an analysis finding that 72% of those killed between the ages of 13 and 55 were males.

During her interview, Ms. Rachel defended her position and insisted that her support for Palestinian children was not "antisemitic."

"It’s incredibly painful," she said. "Saying that I don’t care deeply about one group of children because I’m focused on children in an emergency situation isn’t right. It’s not true. My friends know who I am and God knows who I am. But nothing is going to silence me from being an advocate for children because that’s a calling, and it’s the right thing to do. And labeling people because they care deeply about all children is wrong."

Glamour magazine's "Women of the Year" roster has drawn backlash in the past. In 2023, the magazine was mocked for including transgender model Geena Rocero among its honorees.

