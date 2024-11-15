'Snow White' star Rachel Zegler apologizes for profane post wishing Trump supporters have no 'peace'

Actress Rachel Zegler is apologizing for her social media rant against President-elect Donald Trump and his supporters that wished they never knew peace.

"I would like to sincerely apologize for the election post I shared on my Instagram last week," she wrote. "I let my emotions get the best of me. Hatred and anger have caused us to move further and further away from peace and understanding, and I am sorry I contributed to the negative discourse."

She added it had been an emotional time and everyone had a right to their opinion, pledging to contribute "positively toward a better tomorrow."

Zegler, who is playing Snow White in Disney's reboot of the classic tale, posted a profane attack on Trump and his supporters on Instagram Stories after the election, expressing disgust with his victory over Kamala Harris and the country for voting him in.

"I find myself speechless in the midst of this. Another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world I do not want to live in," Zegler wrote. "Leaning us towards a world that will be hard to raise my daughter in. Leaning us towards a world that will force her to have a baby she doesn't want. Leaning us towards a world that is fearful."

She also said the country had a "deep sickness" and it was "terrifying" how many people backed Trump's vision for the country. Trump trounced Harris in the Electoral College, sweeping all battleground states, and he's on track to win the national popular vote as well.

Zegler also wrote, "May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace," and she called on her supporters to abandon X, the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk.

"F---Donald Trump," she added.

Zegler's sharp comments drew immediate backlash, as well as speculation it could hurt Disney's release of "Snow White" in 2025.

Zegler, 23, has never been shy about expressing her opinion, also calling on voters to support Harris during the campaign or else potentially lose the right to vote. Earlier this year, she posted, "free Palestine" at the end of a post encouraging people to watch "Snow White," in a move interpreted by some critics as an attack on her Israeli co-star, Gal Gadot.

Zegler rose to fame playing Maria in the "West Side Story" remake in 2021 and is currently playing Juliet in "Romeo and Juliet" on Broadway.

Fox News Digital reached out to Zegler's reps for comment and was directed to her social media apology. Fox News Digital also reached out to Disney.