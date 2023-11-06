Glamour ignites controversy by naming transgender model one of its 'Women of the Year'

Glamour Magazine ignited controversy after naming transgender model Geena Rocero one of its "Women of the Year" last week, naming the model among a group of those meant to "honor [their] favorite feminist heroes and game-changers in their field."

"Say hello to @GeenaRocero, one of Glamour’s 2023 Women of the Year. Model, activist, producer, and author, Rocero is a force to be reckoned with— and she’s just getting started," the magazine wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, last Wednesday, and included a photo of the model with the post.

Critics on the platform were quick to lambast the decision, with one branding it as "regressive" and many characterizing it as a way of diminishing womanhood to an outward appearance.

"How regressive, excluding women from a woman's award in favour of a man. Almost like the Women's Liberation Movement never happened," one critic wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Another blasted the outlet, writing, "Glamour Magazine reduces womanhood to wearing a dress and makeup. Shallow, vapid, liars. That man will never be a woman."

"What's the definition of a woman? Anyone who says they're a woman? In which case what's the point?" a third wrote, in part.

Others criticized the implication that a biological man can better fill a role originally reserved for biological women and argued that "disrespecting women" to promote the transgender community "causes resentment" and does the movement "no good."

The decision follows a stream of other biological males who have won titles traditionally offered to biological women, including two pageant winners in Portugal and the Netherlands, where transgender winners took home the crown and will later appear in the Miss Universe pageant.

Transgender activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney, the personality at the center of the Bud Light marketing fiasco that began earlier this year, was also awarded the "Woman of the Year" award by the British LGBTQ+ "Attitude" magazine.

"I am so honored to be with you all tonight, and you know, some see me as the woman of the year, some see me as a woman of a year and some change, as I only publicly came out online 560 days ago, and some people don’t see me as a woman at all," Mulvaney said while accepting the honor at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards earlier this month.

In the U.S., USA Today also handed a "Woman of the Year" award to Minnesota State Rep. Leigh Finke, the first openly transgender lawmaker to be elected to and serve in the state's legislature.

Fox News Digital reached out to Glamour for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas was also nominated to be an NCAA "Woman of the Year" for the 2021-22 year. Riley Gaines took a shot at Thomas after OutKick's Clay Travis posted a picture of her and Thomas while criticizing the news, posting on Twitter at the time that she was the "real girl" in the picture.

