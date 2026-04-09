Angel mom rips sanctuary state after daughter's alleged killer walked free

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Jennifer Bos, whose daughter was allegedly killed and stuffed in a garbage can by an illegal immigrant, criticized the system that allowed her daughter’s alleged killer to walk free.

Megan Bos’ decomposing body was found in Waukegan, Ill., in April 2025. Luis Mendoza-Gonzalez, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, is charged with multiple felonies in connection to her death.

The felonies are not detainable offenses under sanctuary law in Illinois, so Mendoza-Gonzalez walked free after his court appearance, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

"It's absolutely insane," Jennifer Bos told "America Reports" on Thursday. "I can't even understand how they justified this and argued it in Congress to agree to have this happen."

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"I mean, he was found with a body in his yard that he had in his possession for 51 days, hidden in a garbage can while everybody was looking for her," she continued.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested him on July 19, 2025.

Megan Bos was allegedly visiting the home of Mendoza-Gonzalez when he said he found her unresponsive from what he believed was a drug overdose, according to DHS. He allegedly left her body in a basement for several days before placing it in a garbage can in his yard, leaving her there for almost two months.

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Mendoza-Gonzalez is charged with abuse of a corpse, concealing the death of a person and obstructing justice, but the investigation remains ongoing.

On Thursday, ICE celebrated the one-year anniversary of the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) office, which provides support to angel families.

"After she was found, I spent a few months trying to get him [Mendoza-Gonzalez] arrested to no avail because it just wasn't possible in Illinois with those charges," Jennifer Bos told Fox News. "And after ICE came and picked him up, it was shortly after that that I was contacted by the VOICE office."

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Bos said the office brought comfort to her after her daughter's slaying, especially during the period when her alleged killer was free.

"When he was free, when I kind of was standing there — stunned — I did feel incredibly alone and it was such a comfort to have them call me and say, ‘We're here for you. You tell us what you need, and we'll figure it out.’ And that's what they did," she said.

VOICE tracks angel families’ perpetrators should they move to be held in different facilities, which Jennifer Bos said was helpful.

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The VOICE office was established during President Donald Trump’s first term, but was dismantled during the Biden administration. Former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem relaunched it in April 2025.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said since VOICE’s relaunch, the group has fielded nearly 900 calls from victims, their family members or advocates who needed "real help."

Jennifer Bos criticized claims that immigrants commit crimes at a much lower rate than American-born citizens.

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"If it's a crime, if they've murdered somebody, if they altered somebody's life permanently with violence, why does it matter what the percentage of crime they commit as a whole is? It doesn't matter," she said.

Megan Bos would have celebrated her 38th birthday in January.