Mother of woman found dead in illegal's dumpster reveals Trump's three-word message to her

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Bos, the mother of a woman who was found dead and covered in bleach in an illegal immigrant’s dumpster in a Chicago suburb, described the emotional moment she met President Donald Trump and shared his three-word message to her: "Watch what happens."

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Bos described being part of a group of families of migrant crime victims known as "Angel Families" who met with the president and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for a memorial ceremony Monday. She called the meeting "moving," saying, "I could feel how important that we are to [Trump] when we aren't important to anyone else, that means everything."

This, however, was not the first time Bos had met the president. In an earlier White House bill signing ceremony, Bos said she was able to get the president’s attention and share her concerns about her daughter’s alleged killer being let back onto the streets free by Illinois sanctuary policies.

"My daughter had been missing for two months. We were searching frantically for her, and she was ultimately discovered in the backyard, in a garbage can full of bleach, of an illegal immigrant in Lake County, Illinois. And he was arrested that day, and he spent the night in jail. He went to court the next morning and was released immediately afterward to just go back home," Bos explained.

She recounted the meeting, saying, "I was right along the path he was walking out. I don't know what came over me, but I just shouted out, ‘Mr. President’ twice, and he turned around, and he looked at me, and I gave him the briefest roundabout of the story that I could in that little bit of time, and he shook his head. You could just see the disgust in his face."

"He kind of turned away, and then he turned back at me, and he pointed at me, and he said, ‘Watch what happens.’"

According to Bos, Jose Mendoza Gonzalez was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement three days later and taken into custody at a detention facility in Indiana.

"They weren't going to hold him, but they weren't also going to report him. They were going to let this man, a person who's willing to do something so nefarious, and just let him go back home into the community. It's unbelievable," she said.

"I talked to [Trump] for 20 seconds, 30 seconds, maybe. And in that amount of time, he knew exactly what I needed, and then he did it," Bos continued. "I'm just, you know, your average American mom, grandma, I’m nobody, and he listened to me, and he felt it was important enough to help me. I just think that right there, that's what makes a president."

Bos said Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker, meanwhile, "has never once mentioned Megan's name, he's never acknowledged what happened, he's never reached out to me."

MOTHER OF VICTIM MURDERED BY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT SAYS MEDIA DODGES ACCOUNTABILITY FOR MIGRANT CRIMES

This is an experience and frustration shared by Joe Abraham, another Illinois resident and Angel parent who was at the Monday ceremony as well.

Abraham’s 20-year-old daughter, Katie Abraham, was killed by an illegal alien in a drunk-driving incident while standing at a stoplight in the college town of Urbana, Illinois. The federal government’s immigration crackdown in the Chicago area was launched in Katie’s honor. Dubbed "Operation Midway Blitz," the effort resulted in more than 4,500 illegal alien arrests, according to DHS.

He told Fox News Digital that because of Illinois’ sanctuary policies, "it's very difficult for us to decouple Katie's death and the politics behind how and why she died."

"She was a beautiful soul … and she dies on the streets of JB Pritzker's Urbana, Illinois. Why? Because they were at a stoplight, idle, doing nothing but minding their business, having fun as friends, and they get barreled into from behind at almost 80 miles an hour by a drunk-driving illegal alien," he explained.

Addressing Pritzker directly, Abraham said, "I just want to talk to you as my governor about why my daughter had to die and what were the policies you put in place not only for Katie, but others like her."

TRUMP HALTS ANGEL FAMILIES SPEECH TO CHECK ON WOMAN IN AUDIENCE

Regarding the White House memorial, Abraham said he had "mixed emotions" but that Trump "totally gets it."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"For me, it was this mixed emotion of Donald Trump gets it, he understands it," he explained. "And then the other side is how awful have we become that this is a thing now, that we have to have a day to recognize people who have been killed by illegal aliens that should have never been in this country."

"You have victims like my Katie, who was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, and this is just a predictable ending of reckless, arrogant policies that to this day, Democratic leadership, looks like to me, from a state to state level will not pause or scale back."