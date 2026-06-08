Washington school removes testosterone vials from Pride display after district says they were not approved

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A Washington state school district removed testosterone vials from a high school Pride display after administrators determined they had been added without authorization, including some vials that still contained a small amount of unknown liquid.

Bethel School District said administrators discovered testosterone vials "that still contained a small amount of unknown liquid" had been included in a Pride Month display at Graham-Kapowsin High School and removed them after concluding the items had not been approved by school leadership.

"We were made aware of a display at Graham-Kapowsin High School that included empty vials of testosterone as one of its visuals. The display also contained some vials that still contained a small amount of unknown liquid," Douglas Boyles, director of communications at Bethel School District, told Fox News Digital in a statement.

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"The inclusion of the vials was entirely unauthorized and did not receive approval from school leadership or administration," Boyles said.

He continued, "Administrators have removed the vials and identified the individuals responsible for adding them without leadership approval."

The district did not immediately address why the vials were included in the display or whether they were intended to represent gender-transition treatments.

On Friday, Washington podcaster Brandi Kruse posted a photo of the Pride Month display at Graham-Kapowsin High School that appeared to show a transgender flag, an LGBTQ paper fan, a flyer that said "June is pride month" as well as a book called, "Pink, Blue, and You," along with a clear jar that appeared to be testosterone vials.

"OH. MY. LORD. We were just sent images of the Pride display at Washington’s Graham-Kapowsin High School," Kruse said in the Friday X post. "It contains vials of testosterone injections."

In a Friday reply to Kruse's X post, Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank wrote, "Pierce County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating this."

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Boyles told Fox News Digital that "administrators have removed the vials and identified the individual responsible for adding them without leadership approval."

"We are also actively reviewing our display oversight protocols to ensure all school materials strictly align with our educational standards and community expectations," Boyles said.

"Our primary focus remains on maintaining a safe, respectful, and focused learning environment for all of our students," he added.

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Some users took to X to share their concern, with one writing , "This school is 5 miles from where we used to live in WA — we would have been at the GK ‘campus’ when my oldest started kindergarten – I saw the writing on the wall EIGHT YEARS AGO and took my child all the way to the other coast to get away from it. Absolutely not."

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