Seattle mayor shrugs off millionaire-tax concerns as 44% of business leaders consider leaving

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Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson said concerns about wealthy residents and businesses leaving Washington over rising taxes are "overblown" during an interview on Wednesday.

"So today, do you still feel the narrative of the rich leaving is still overblown," FOX 13 Seattle co-anchor Hana Kim asked Wilson.

"So, I still think that claims of a large exodus of rich people due to our statewide millionaire tax that the legislature passed this year are overblown," Wilson responded with a chuckle. "I do believe that."

SEATTLE MAYOR LAUGHS OFF MILLIONAIRES LEAVING WASHINGTON STATE OVER PROGRESSIVE TAXES, WAVES 'BYE'

In March, Washington state Democrats passed the millionaire's tax, a 9.9% income tax for households that make over $1 million a year, which Democratic Gov. Bob Ferguson signed on March 30. It's the state's first-ever income tax, pushed by progressives and opposed by conservatives.

Wilson pushed back, saying that she is building good relationships within the business community.

"When I think about the last five months and the things that I and my administration have done to build bridges with the business community, the narrative that was spun around those things is very, very out of step with the reality."

Wilson said companies like Starbucks, T-Mobile and Microsoft are donating funds toward a 90-unit tiny house village in South Park Cloverleaf to be opened "later this summer."

WHY STARBUCKS PICKED NASHVILLE OVER SEATTLE FOR EXPANSION, ACCORDING TO LOCAL BUSINESS REPORTER

"And so these are all like — so this narrative that it's like Seattle socialist mayor versus Starbucks, like well, then why are they donating a million dollars to our shelter site?" Wilson asked.

"So, you know, the attitude that I have tried to come in with into office toward the business community is, ‘Look, we’re not going to agree on everything,' right," she said.

A recent survey by the Association of Washington Business reported on by The Center Square found that 44% of business leaders said they are considering moving their personal residence out of state, with businesses also saying they are now more than twice as likely to expand outside of Washington than within it.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Wilson for comment but did not immediately receive a response.