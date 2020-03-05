Andy McCarthy rips Schumer for Supreme Court comments: 'A brazen threat' to agitate a mob

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andy McCarthy on Thursday said that Sen. Chuck Schumer should be censured for his “brazen” comments that Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh would "pay the price" for decisions in abortion cases.

“The mob is out there and Schumer is agitating them and it works. That’s the reason they do it,” McCarthy told “America’s Newsroom," adding that the Supreme Court’s Roe V. Wade decision “crystallized [the court's] transformation into a political institution rather than a legal one."

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called out Schumer on the Senate floor Thursday morning.

“There is nothing to call this except a threat,” McConnell said.

Schumer made the statement during an abortions rights rally hosted by the Center for Reproductive Rights as the court was hearing arguments in a case over an abortion-related Louisiana law.

After McConnell's remarks, Schumer took to the floor and began by claiming that McConnell made a "glaring omission" by not mentioning that Schumer was speaking regarding a Supreme Court case that could impact women's ability to get an abortion. He then admitted that he chose the wrong words to convey his message.

"Now, I should not have used the words I used," Schumer said. "They didn't come out the way I intended to."

Schumer insisted he in no way meant to threaten Gorsuch or Kavanaugh, and that McConnell knows this. He claimed he was referring to the political consequences the case could have.

McCarthy said that Schumer’s actions were “clearly a threat.”

“It’s not even up for dispute. It wasn’t even subtle, it’s quite brazen,” he said.

McCarthy also said that President Trump’s past critical remarks about Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg were not a “wise thing to do,” though there was no comparison to Schumer’s remarks.

“What you have even as the court is considering the case in question, you have a high-ranking United States senator, in a very brazen way, threatening to of the members of the court. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that, it’s an entirely different situation.”

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer, Chad Pergram contributed to this report.