Joy Behar corrected by Yang, McCain after she floats 30-year-old AOC for vice president

Businessman Andrew Yang pushed back on Thursday's "The View" after co-host Joy Behar floated Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., as a potential vice presidential pick in the 2020 election.

"AOC would be actually a good choice, except that she's a Bernie person," Behar said, referring to the New York congresswoman's initials. Ocasio-Cortez has endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who, Yang said, had supporters that former Vice President Joe Biden might need to win over with his pick.

After Behar's suggestion, McCain reminded Behar that Ocasio-Cortez wasn't old enough to serve as a vice presidential pick.

"She's not? As a VP?" Behar asked.

"The Constitution has a minimum age for president and it's conceivable that the vice president is going to be president," Yang responded.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG CONFRONTS AOC OVER COMMENTS ABOUT OLDER DEMOCRATS: 'BOTHERED THE HELL OUT OF ME'

According to Article II of the Constitution, both the president and vice president must be 35 years old to be eligible for the office. Ocasio-Cortez was born in 1989 and is 30 years old.

"The View" previously challenged Ocasio-Cortez for criticizing older Democrats in a recent appearance on the show.

"I was very happy when you were elected because I thought it was a great step ... and then you lost me," co-host Whoopi Goldberg told Ocasio-Cortez, "because it felt like you were saying to people like me that I was too old and didn't do enough."

Ocasio-Cortez quickly jumped in to deny that, but Goldberg continued. "Well, that's what it sounded like and so that has bothered me because I feel like I love young people .. but you're on my shoulders."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Absolutely," Ocasio-Cortez responded. Goldberg added: "And we have carried this fight."

She referred specifically to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, both Democrats from California.

To hear an apparent dismissal from Ocasio-Cortez "bothered the hell out of me," Goldberg said. "And I've been very upset about it for a long time."