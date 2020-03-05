Joy Behar tells people not to listen to President Trump on the coronavirus

"The View" co-host Joy Behar told people on Thursday not to trust President Trump when he speaks about the coronavirus pandemic.

"Don't listen to Trump! Don't listen to him," Behar said, waving her hands.

Behar claimed that he had told people to go to work even if they didn't feel good. She was referring to comments the president made to Fox News host Sean Hannity in an interview Wednesday. "If we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by sitting around and even going to work — some of them go to work, but they get better," Trump said.

On Thursday, Trump denied telling people to go to work. "I NEVER said people that are feeling sick should go to work," he tweeted.

"This is just more Fake News and disinformation put out by the Democrats, in particular MSDNC. Comcast covers the CoronaVirus situation horribly, only looking to do harm to the incredible & successful effort being made!"

An $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak should soon make its way to President Trump after a Senate vote planned for Thursday.

The money would pay for a multifaceted attack on a virus that is spreading more widely and threatening major disruptions in the U.S. and across the globe.

The plan, passed by the House by a 415-2 vote Wednesday, would more than triple the $2.5 billion amount outlined by the White House 10 days ago. That Trump proposal was immediately discarded by members of Congress from both parties. Instead, they negotiated the increased figure in a burst of bipartisan cooperation that’s increasingly rare in Washington.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.