Andrew Pollack calls Trump a good man who 'cuts through the BS' in emotional RNC speech

Andrew Pollack, the father of a teenager who was shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., praised President Trump's leadership in an emotional speech during the first night of the Republican National Convention.

Pollack has been outspoken about his frustrations with the media and the gun control movement in the aftermath of the 2018 Parkland shooting where his daughter Meadow,18, was killed. Pollack on Monday described in detail his reaction to the day that changed his life and his subsequent meeting with the president.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT ANDREW POLLACK

"After my daughter's murder, the media didn't seem interested in the facts," Pollack said. "So I found them myself. I learned that gun control laws didn't fail my daughter. People did. The gunman had threatened to kill his classmates before...but the school didn't just miss these red flags. They knowingly ignored them."

Pollack said he discovered that "far-left Democrats in our school district made this shooting possible because they implemented something that they called 'restorative justice'" -- an initiative of the Obama administration that "took Parkland’s bad policies and forced them to schools across America."

Trump has since rolled back the guidance on restorative justice policies -- a move that Pollack said "meant the world to me."

PARKLAND SHOOTING VICTIM'S FATHER: 'HONORED' TO SPEAK AT RNC, TRUMP'S POLICIES HAVE 'MEANT WORLD TO ME'

Pollack called Trump "a good man and a great listener," as he recalled his initial meeting with the president just days after he buried his daughter.

"I got to see who President Trump really is. He's a good man and a great listener. And he cuts through the B.S...he took action. He formed a school safety commission that issued dozens of recommendations to make schools safer," Pollack said.

"But I'll bet you never heard about that. Instead, the media turned my daughter's murder into a coordinated attack on President Trump, Republicans and our Second Amendment."

Pollack then turned his focus to 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who previously claimed to have been in office during the time of the incident.

"It's hard to tell how much Mr. Biden understands about what happened at Parkland," he said. " He doesn't even seem to know when the shooting happened...Mr. Biden may not know when my daughter was murdered but I do. February 14, 2018," Pollack said.

"Mr. Biden may not know that these policies make shootings more likely, but I do."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Addressing the parents watching, Pollack concluded "I truly believe the safety of our kids depends on whether this man is re-elected."

"I hope you'll join me in helping to make that happen."