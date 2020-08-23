Parkland shooting victim’s father: ‘Honored’ to speak at RNC, Trump’s policies have ‘meant the world to me’

Another four years of President Trump's leadership is the best option to keep students and teachers safe from school shootings, father of Parkland shooting victim Meadow Pollack and speaker at this week's Republican National Convention Andrew Pollack told “Fox & Friends Weekend” Sunday.

Pollack said the Obama administration’s restorative justice program led to the tragic death of his daughter in 2018 which is why he’s “honored” to speak against the programs that would be brought back in a Biden administration.

“I'm honored to be able to speak at [the RNC] and give my very important message that teachers and students would be a lot safer with President Trump for another four years,” he said. “President Trump rescinded [restorative justice programs] in his school safety commission. And that meant the world to me, rescinding those policies. And if Biden gets elected in his unity platform, he's promising to force them into the public schools again.”

According to Pollack, the programs administered in Broward County, Fla., allowed students three to four misdemeanors per school year before facing law enforcement.

“So they could assault a teacher, another student, rob an iPhone, steal drugs, and they would put them in a so-called ‘healing circle,’” he said. “And they thought that would benefit students, which it really does the opposite. It sets them up for failure, and it lets them slip through the cracks.”

If Biden were to be elected, Pollack told Fox News’ Pete Hegseth, he would implement these programs in schools nationwide while Democrats simultaneously aim to remove police officers from campuses.

The Democrats also plan to attack Americans' Second Amendment right to bear arms which Pollack argued, since the shooting, means more to him and his family than ever before.

“My daughter was in that school, hundreds of calls to 911, and no one came in to save my daughter that day. She was shot nine times,” he said. “It's more important than anything to be able to defend my family and my friends if something ever happened. It's very important that teachers or police officers are there to defend our students if something like that happens.”

Through School Safety Grant, Pollack’s response program to emergencies like the Parkland shooting, law enforcement agencies are being granted the tools to more effectively respond to active shooter situations.

“We need to support law enforcement. We need to support the president now in these times of defunding the police and these restorative justice programs,” he said.