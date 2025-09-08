Expand / Collapse search
Andrew Cuomo predicts Republican victory across New York if Mamdani wins

The former New York governor trailed the democratic socialist candidate by almost 20 points in an August poll

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo argued Republicans could win the governorship if democratic socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani won the NYC mayoral race.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned Monday that Republicans could sweep future state races if Democratic rival Zohran Mamdani wins the New York City mayoral race in November.

While making his case, Cuomo was asked on CNBC’s "Squawk Box" whether he was considered "President [Donald] Trump’s choice," referencing reports that Trump advisors discussed offering campaign rival Eric Adams a cabinet position to boost Cuomo’s chances.

Cuomo denied the idea, claiming Republicans would be thrilled to see Mamdani win the election and use it to their advantage in 2026.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Andrew Cuomo denied he was "President Trump's candidate" for New York City mayor. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

ANDREW CUOMO TALKS REMATCH WITH MAMDANI, SAYS SOCIALIST'S POLICIES WILL CAUSE 'DEATH' OF NYC

"That’s ludicrous, right? If you’re a Republican, you are praying for Mamdani to win," Cuomo said. "If Mamdani wins, they can use that against the Democrats all across the country. Mamdani wins, they’ll say the Democratic Party has been taken over by socialists. And here’s the position of the socialists. They’re against business. They would raise taxes. Everything is free. Disband the police, legalize prostitution, abolish jails." 

He continued, "They would win all sorts of seats here in New York with that. I believe they’d pick up congressional seats. They might pick up the governorship."

Fox News Digital reached out to Mamdani’s campaign for comment.

Split of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and NYC's Democratic socialist candidate for mayor Zohran Mamdani

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has claimed to be the only candidate who can beat Zohran Mamdani. (Getty Images)

A self-described democratic socialist, Mamdani has championed several progressive proposals in his campaign, including city-run grocery stores and free public transit.

However, Mamdani claimed Sunday that he has since "evolved" past some progressive ideas he’s pushed in old tweets, such as calls to "defund the police." He told CBS New York chief political correspondent Marcia Kramer that those ideas were "out of step with the campaign that [he’s] running."

MAMDANI CONFRONTED ON FAILED CITY-RUN GROCERY STORE ATTEMPT IN KANSAS CITY, CLAIMS HIS PLAN WILL WORK

"My answer is that many of my opponents, chiefly Andrew Cuomo, would prefer to debate a mythical version of myself rather than the person I actually am," Mamdani said. "They would prefer to focus on tweets from 2020 instead of the platform of 2025. They do that because they know our ideas are popular, and what we are putting forward responds to New Yorkers’ needs in ways that go beyond the failed policies they’ve heard from these old politicians."

Zohran Mamdani

New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani has attempted to soften his past progressive ideas. (Deirdre Heavey/Fox News Digital)

Though Cuomo cast himself as the only candidate who could beat Mamdani head-to-head, an August Siena College poll found him trailing by 19 points.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

