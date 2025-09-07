Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Mamdani confronted on failed city-run grocery store attempt in Kansas City, claims his plan will work

Mamdani says 'best and brightest' will deliver successful city-run stores in New York

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
close
Zohran Mamdani defends plan for government-run grocery stores during CNN interview Video

Zohran Mamdani defends plan for government-run grocery stores during CNN interview

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani defended his plan for government-run grocery stores on Friday during an interview on CNN, when confronted on a failed attempt in Kansas City.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani defended his plan for government-run grocery stores on Friday when pressed about a failed attempt in Kansas City, Missouri.

"There's another example in Kansas City, where they had a government-run grocery store, and it’s been there for years, but it’s [closed] because it doesn't work. They’ve been riddled with crime. They’ve dealt with just a lack of inventory. There are other examples where it just hasn't worked because, frankly, the government is not that good at being in the business of being in grocery stores. So what do you say to that example?" CNN host Abby Phillip asked Mamdani.

Mamdani's plan for government-run grocery stores is among his progressive agenda items, including raising taxes on corporations, free buses and rent freezes. 

"I say to that example, as well as the examples of our own failures, city government right here in New York City, that we have to prove not only the efficacy but the excellence of this idea. Because for every one example that you can point to, there’s another of another municipality today considering opening a city-run grocery store. But to me, the most important thing is the outcome. This is something I believe will work. We will bring the best and the brightest to deliver it, and it will be five stores at the cost of $60 million, which is less than half the city’s already spending on subsidizing corporate supermarkets," Mamdani said.

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani speaks to reporters outside the Federal Jacob Javits Building in New York on Aug. 7, 2025. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

NYC OFFICIAL WARNS BUSINESSES WILL FLEE 'IN DROVES' IF DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST CANDIDATE WINS MAYORAL RACE

Local news outlets reported in August that the doors to the Kansas City Sun Fresh market were locked, with a note saying the store was "unable to serve" the community.

"Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, we are no longer, at this time, able to serve the residents of this important community," the note read, according to KSHB in Kansas City. "It has always been our dream and passion to provide quality products and services in a safe, family environment. At this time, unfortunately, we are unable to do that."

The city purchased the Linwood Shopping Center, where Sun Fresh operated, in 2016 and opened the grocery store in 2018 in an effort to provide more options for residents. Kansas City spent more than $17 million in taxpayer money acquiring and renovating the Sun Fresh market.

Despite its efforts, Sun Fresh has been plagued with empty shelves and crime, leading employees to reportedly carry tasers. Last year, the Kansas City Council approved spending $750,000 in emergency city funding in an attempt to keep the store open, but to no avail.

New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference at the 1199SEIU headquarters on August 11, 2025 in New York City. Mamdani was joined by local elected officials and union delegates for 1199SEIU as he announced a "Five Boroughs Against Trump" tour that will take him to all five boroughs to speak against U.S. President Donald Trump's agenda, as he ties the mayoral candidates running against him to the president.

New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference on August 11, 2025, in New York City.  ( Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

GOVERNMENT-FUNDED GROCERY STORE FLOUNDERS IN MIDWEST CITY AS SIMILAR PROPOSAL GAINS STEAM IN NYC

Phillip also asked Mamdani to explain how his plan would actually work. 

"There are more than a thousand grocery stores in New York City. I‘m proposing creating five additional ones, one in each borough of New York City, that the city would run and that would guarantee cheaper groceries—not free food, but cheaper groceries," he said. 

Mamdani argued groceries were too expensive and said they are a necessity for New Yorkers.

NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani speaks with reporters as he leaves the Dirksen Senate Office Building on July 16, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"And we can see the promise and the possibility of a public option. And we’ve seen in studies that have been done about the applicability of this in an urban setting like Chicago, that this is something we could actually deliver right here in New York City," he said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

Close modal

Continue