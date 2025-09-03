Expand / Collapse search
White House

White House silent on report that Trump allies have weighed luring Adams to administration to undercut Mamdani

Eric Adams' campaign said he hasn't spoken to President Donald Trump about the mayoral race

By Diana Stancy Fox News
Fox News Digital asked New York City Mayor Eric Adams if his public safety announcement on Monday had any correlation to the Trump administration's crime crackdown in Washington, D.C.

The White House has remained silent after a new report claims advisors to President Donald Trump have discussed offering New York City Mayor Eric Adams a position within the Trump administration in the hopes it would hurt mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s election odds. 

Trump advisors reportedly had a discussion with Adams’ associates about dipping out of the race and potentially joining the Trump administration to pave the way for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo to secure a victory in November’s election, the New York Times reported Wednesday. 

It remains unclear if specific positions for Adams have been talked about or if Adams would be inclined to accept such an offer, the report said. 

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

SANDERS ENDORSES SOCIALIST MAMDANI IN MOVE TO BLOCK CUOMO IN NYC MAYORAL RACE

Adams leaving NYC event

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, center, talks to someone as he leaves an event in New York Jan. 30, 2025.  (Seth Wenig/The Associated Press)

Mamdani is a Ugandan-born Muslim and Democratic socialist who won the Democratic Party’s primary for New York City mayor in June. Meanwhile, Cuomo is a moderate Democrat running in the race as an independent after losing to Mamdani in the Democratic primary race in June. 

Adams’ campaign said the mayor has not had discussions with Trump on the matter. 

"Mayor Adams has made it clear that he will not respond to every rumor that comes up," Todd Shapiro, a spokesperson for Adams’ campaign, said Wednesday. "He will remain focused, not be distracted and grind for New Yorkers." 

WASHINGTON POST BASHES SOCIALIST ZOHRAN MAMDANI AS POTENTIAL DISASTER FOR NEW YORK CITY

Eric Adams holds presser at City Hall

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a press conference at City Hall Dec. 12, 2024, in New York.  (Yuki Iwamura, File/The Associated Press)

"He has had no discussions with, nor has he met with, President Donald Trump regarding the mayoral race," Shapiro said. "The mayor is fully committed to winning this election, with millions of New Yorkers preparing to cast their votes. His record is clear: Crime is down, jobs are up and he has consistently stood up for working families. Mayor Adams is focused on building on that progress and earning four more years to continue delivering for the people of New York."

Trump historically has railed against Mamdani and has cautioned New Yorkers against voting for the New York State assemblyman from Queens. 

"No. 1, you have a communist running, and you shouldn't vote for him," Trump said during a July Cabinet meeting. "He's a disaster. He's leading. He's got the Democrat nomination because that shows you where the Democrats have gone.

"I'm not getting involved, but I can tell you this: I used to say we will not ever be a socialist country. Right. Well, I'll say it again. We're not going to have — if a communist gets elected to run New York, it can never be the same."

‘GLOBALIZE THE INTIFADA’ PHRASE STIRS TENSIONS ON NYC CAMPAIGN TRAIL AS MIDDLE EAST CONFLICT RAGES

Zohran Mamdani

New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani spoke to supporters at an event in Prospect Park Aug. 17, 2025.  (Deirdre Heavey/Fox News Digital)

