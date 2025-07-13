Zohran Mamdani's 'free' promises are too good to be true, young conservatives warn

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TAMPA– Attendees at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit sounded off on the rise of New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani in interviews with Fox News Digital, worrying the Democratic socialist's rise could push the country "in the wrong direction."

"Nothing's ever free," Jack, an upstate New Yorker, told Fox News Digital about Mamdani's policy proposals. "There's always a trade-off with something. If something is too good to be true, it probably is."

Mamdani won the Democratic nomination in the mayoral primary last month in an upset over a crowded field that included former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. A democratic socialist, Mamdani's proposals for New York include freezing rent prices for millions, free public transit, city-owned grocery stores, and free universal childcare for children from ages 6 weeks to 5 years.

Jeremy Connor, who hails from Sarasota, Fla., declared Mamdani was simply saying what he needed to be elected in an interview at the Tampa summit.

"It's really popular to say free stuff, but it all has to come from somewhere, and going into government debt to fund these programs often is not the best way to run government," he told Fox News Digital.

"I know that he's a socialist," Charles, a student at Liberty University, said. "I think that he puts the country in the wrong direction."

Added Charles: "Nothing is free in life, so I see it, the money is going somewhere, so in some way the taxpayer is going to have to pay."

Ryan from Kansas remarked, "Everything comes out, and the taxpayers are going to pay for it at some point."

Ryan, also from Sarasota, told Fox News Digital that such proposals take away "ambition."

"I actually believe in working hard for what you get," Ryan said.

Pedro, a Tampa local, said handouts were inappropriate, period.

"It's one of those things where if you give a certain thing to someone, they become dependent on it," he told Fox News Digital. "And that's the last thing that we need is someone to be more dependent on the government than they are now."

President Donald Trump has referred to Mamdani as a "communist," a term Mamdani rejects in favor of the democratic socialist ideology also espoused by progressive favorite Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Asked if communism was a threat to democracy today, summit attendees said yes.

"Communism is always a threat to democracy," Jack said. "Honestly, it looks like it's a good idea on paper … Why wouldn't this ever work today? But ask anybody in a communist society. Nobody's ever really wanting to promote it. Everybody's miserable. The government is in complete control of everything."

Mamdani's campaign didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Young conservatives flocked to Tampa over the weekend to hear big-name speeches, participate in workshops and network with other right-leaning figures at Turning Point's summit. It took place in the aftermath of a hugely successful year for Charlie Kirk's organization, which played a major role in President Donald Trump's 2024 victory.

In an interview with Fox News Digital at the summit, Kirk pointed to the youth vote and how it propelled Trump back to power.

"The biggest threat to the Republican Party in 2028 is if we do not deliver on our promises of [home]ownership for the next generation," Kirk said. "The youth vote didn't just vote for Donald Trump. Young voters put Donald Trump in the White House."