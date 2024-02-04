Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox Nation

'America's Most Wanted' host accuses Biden of 'cherry-picking' crime data to claim that rates are falling

Host John Walsh blasted the 'Defund the Police' movement as 'insane'

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
close
John Walsh warns of raging crime in America, calls defund the police 'insane' Video

John Walsh warns of raging crime in America, calls defund the police 'insane'

'America's Most Wanted' host John Walsh discusses crime statistics in America and the return of his show on Fox Nation on 'One Nation.' 

"America's Most Wanted" host John Walsh blasted President Biden on Saturday, accusing him of "cherry-picking" statistics from a "couple of cities" to support his overall claims that violent crime across the nation is falling overall.

"He is cherry-picking a couple of cities but, in those cities, the crime spikes were huge last year, and they might have gone down two murders this year. That doesn't count as crimes going down," Walsh said on "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade."

The host of the long-running true-crime sensation - now available for streaming on Fox Nation - pressed the point further as he addressed Biden's overall claim made from a White House podium last month.

CHICAGO CRIME CRISIS: FIRST HOMICIDE OF 2024 HAPPENS MERE MOMENTS INTO NEW YEAR'S DAY

John Walsh and Biden split

‘America’s Most Wanted' host John Walsh (left) and President Joe Biden (right). (Fox News (Left)/AP Photo (right))

"Across the country, violent crime rates are falling. In some cities, it's going up, but, overall, they're falling," he said.

While the president offered no specific numbers during the speech, he offered a general claim that, with few exceptions, crime is falling across the board.

Other prominent Democrats, including Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, have made similar statements.

TRUE-CRIME SENSATION ‘AMERICA’S MOST WANTED' COMES BACK TO FOX

Police Lights Crime Scene

Many Democratic leaders claim crime is falling, but John Walsh pushed back against those claims Saturday on ‘One Nation with Brian Kilmeade.’ (iStock)

Walsh isn't convinced, however. In his own take, the victim advocate pointed to statistics from across the nation; first to Chicago, which has remained in the spotlight for both its high crime rate and soft-on-crime policies.

Moving on to Portland, he blasted the "Defund the Police" movement that rocked the city – along with multiple others – following the George Floyd riots of summer 2020. 

"It's insane," he told Kilmeade, who highlighted concerns that parents are especially concerned for their kids' safety in today's world.

THIS CALIFORNIA CITY WILL STAY IN THE ‘DOOM LOOP’ IN 2024 AS BUSINESSES FLEE AND CRIME RISES, RESIDENT WARNS

'America's Most Wanted' host John Walsh vows justice with public's help: 'Help me catch bad guys' Video

Some cities have entered the spotlight more than others. San Francisco is one, with multiple businesses pulling out of the area due to crime. The nation's capital is another, forcing the Justice Department to come forward with a swath of resources aimed at curbing elevated numbers.

Walsh's comments also come as other crimes dominate the spotlight, including those of drug-related nature, as fentanyl seizures remain high and many across the U.S. call for crackdowns on the southern border to prevent further influxes of drugs.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO FOX NATION

America's Most Wanted host John Walsh, Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell share PSA Video

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.