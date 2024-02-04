'America's Most Wanted' host accuses Biden of 'cherry-picking' crime data to claim that rates are falling

"America's Most Wanted" host John Walsh blasted President Biden on Saturday, accusing him of "cherry-picking" statistics from a "couple of cities" to support his overall claims that violent crime across the nation is falling overall.

"He is cherry-picking a couple of cities but, in those cities, the crime spikes were huge last year, and they might have gone down two murders this year. That doesn't count as crimes going down," Walsh said on "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade."

The host of the long-running true-crime sensation - now available for streaming on Fox Nation - pressed the point further as he addressed Biden's overall claim made from a White House podium last month.

"Across the country, violent crime rates are falling. In some cities, it's going up, but, overall, they're falling," he said.

While the president offered no specific numbers during the speech, he offered a general claim that, with few exceptions, crime is falling across the board.

Other prominent Democrats, including Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, have made similar statements.

Walsh isn't convinced, however. In his own take, the victim advocate pointed to statistics from across the nation; first to Chicago, which has remained in the spotlight for both its high crime rate and soft-on-crime policies.

Moving on to Portland, he blasted the "Defund the Police" movement that rocked the city – along with multiple others – following the George Floyd riots of summer 2020.

"It's insane," he told Kilmeade, who highlighted concerns that parents are especially concerned for their kids' safety in today's world.

Some cities have entered the spotlight more than others. San Francisco is one, with multiple businesses pulling out of the area due to crime. The nation's capital is another, forcing the Justice Department to come forward with a swath of resources aimed at curbing elevated numbers.

Walsh's comments also come as other crimes dominate the spotlight, including those of drug-related nature, as fentanyl seizures remain high and many across the U.S. call for crackdowns on the southern border to prevent further influxes of drugs.