Chicago crime crisis: First homicide of 2024 happens mere moments into New Year's Day

A 53-year-old man was the victim of the first recorded homicide of 2024 in the Dem-run city

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
Chicago's first homicide of the year took place just moments into New Year's Day, as the Windy City continues to suffer from an uptick in violent crime.

The Chicago Police Department told Fox News that its officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7000 block of South Wabash Avenue early Monday morning. A 53-year-old man was shot "multiple" times and pronounced dead on scene.

According to FOX 32 Chicago, at least 19 bullet holes were observed at the scene of the crime.

"Police responded to a person shot and found three victims inside of a residence who were struck by gunfire," the Chicago Police Department's statement read.

CHICAGO MAN FILES WRONGFUL DEATH LAWSUIT AFTER FATAL STABBING OF PALESTINIAN AMERICAN SON

Close-up of bullet holes at Chicago home

Around 19 bullet holes were counted at the scene of the homicide. (FOX 32 Chicago)

Authorities then found a 49-year-old female victim with a gunshot wound to her head. She was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition.

Another female victim, 48, was found with a wounded arm and taken to UChicago Medicine in stable condition.

FAMILY OF CHICAGO WOMAN WHO DIED IN HOTEL FREEZER AWARDED $10 MILLION SETTLEMENT

Chicago crime scene exteriors

Neighbors told FOX 32 that it was a targeted shooting, but were too fearful to be interviewed on camera. (FOX 32 Chicago)

"Further investigation indicates that the gunfire came from outside of the house and struck the victims after piercing through the window," the police said in a statement. "There is no one in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating."

Neighbors told FOX 32 that it was a targeted shooting, but declined to be interviewed on camera due to safety concerns.

Chicago Police cruiser

Chicago Police Department vehicle on city street.  (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the Chicago Police Department for more information, but no new details were available.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.