America's favorite duck-hunting family plans new Christmas tradition

The Robertson family is mixing tradition and treasure hunts with Christmas cheer for a special episode of "Duck Family Treasure."

In "A Duck Family Christmas," brothers Jase and Jep, their Uncle Si and expert treasure hunter Murry Crowe are taking their search for buried treasure to Nashville, Tenn.

"Now that we're in the Christmas spirit, I've got an idea," Jase said, previewing the FOX Nation special. "So my three kids are all in Nashville. So here's what I want to invite you all to do. Gather up with the kids. All my kids are there. Jep, you bring Jessica and your kids. Murry, Bring Sheila. And we'll just have a Nashville Christmas celebration and we'll start a new tradition - we can treasure hunt in the morning."

The Robertsons are celebrating Christmas at Jase and Missy's home in Tennessee and - in keeping with their mission to find life's biggest treasure - the bearded duo and their team will search for treasure fit for the holiday season.

"I have some neighbors that have a historical property in a little place called Thompson Station. And I think that we could actually find a lot of Christmas presents," Jase said.

Thompson Station, Tenn., is a historic town south of Nashville that played a role in the U.S. Civil War. A short battle between Union and Confederate forces broke out in the countryside town in Spring 1963.

"It was like a one-day battle between the Union and Confederate forces. There was a lot of Calvary involved and a lot of infantry on the Union side, and they charged each other several times. It should be an amazing place," expert Murry Crowe shared.

"Two treasures in one," Murry said in the special. "We get to spend Christmas with you guys and hunt a battlefield. What could be better?"

Fans can catch all the Robertsons' wacky antics with the release of more episodes from season two's "Duck Family Treasure," available exclusively on FOX Nation.

For a glimpse into the Robertson family traditions, watch "A Duck Family Christmas" on FOX Nation streaming December 17.

