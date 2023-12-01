The Robertson clan is hunting for life’s biggest treasures in new episodes of ‘Duck Family Treasure’

Jase and Jep Robertson are continuing their search for buried treasure!

With the help of their quick-witted Uncle Si and expert treasure hunter Murry Crowe, the bearded duo is on a mission to find life's biggest treasures.

The Robertson family's wacky antics are back with more episodes from season two's "Duck Family Treasure," available exclusively on FOX Nation.

"Duck Family Treasure" launched the first half of its second season in June, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats while they waited for more episodes in December. The Robertson family remains on the hunt for buried treasure, but of all the amazing things they uncover, family will always be what they treasure most.

As usual, the Robertson family kept things interesting in the second half of season two, including Uncle Si, who decided he was so busy he needed a personal assistant. The stunt prompted Jase, Jep and Murray to get their own assistants, leading to an assistant treasure hunting battle.

Another moment FOX Nation subscribers can look forward to this season is watching Jep and Jessica’s eldest daughter Lily's highly-anticipated wedding. While the girls prepare the details for the big day, the guys sneak off to a nearby property to hunt for old relics dating back to the1800s.

When season 1 launched, the Robertson brothers gave a rundown of what inspired the new series and what viewers can expect while appearing on "FOX & Friends Weekend," telling co-host Will Cain that the idea started shortly after the two received a crash course in metal detecting.

"I got introduced to metal detecting and I introduced Jep – who's kind of a rookie in our outfit – and we have found an incredible amount of stuff…" Jase said.

"Along the way, I learned that [treasure hunting] was more about the people you were with instead of actually what we were finding, and the next thing you know, we're doing a TV show about it," he added.

Jep chimed in, telling viewers more about the types of treasures he and his brother seek to unearth.

Subscribers can catch new episodes of "Duck Family Treasure" streaming exclusively on FOX Nation on December 1.

