Americans want to see Trump address economy, inflation upon return to White House

Americans speaking to Fox News Digital had a range of hopes for President-elect Donald Trump's agenda when he returns to the White House, but addressing the economy and inflation stood out the most.

After Trump's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential race, Fox News Digital asked Americans around the country what thing they would like to see Trump do first when he returns to the White House.

One topic that resonated among residents in Texas, Delaware, Michigan, New York and Washington, D.C., was the economy.

"Spending. Our spending is totally out of control, that needs to be controlled," said Bob in D.C.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT LOOKING TO WIND DOWN TRUMP CRIMINAL CASES AHEAD OF INAUGURATION

Joe, also in D.C., addressed the need for Trump to focus on helping the middle class, and "the costs of things."

"I'm hoping that he improves the economy," said Austin in Birmingham, Mich.

"Probably lower inflation. That's the reason why, like a lot of people, voted for him," said Naya in New York City.

Ron in Claymont, Delaware, also addressed the economy but specifically helping senior citizens who are currently left to decide "between paying rent and getting prescriptions that they need to keep them alive."

"I would hope that he's going to raise Social Security so they can afford to do something," said Ron.

Americans also expressed optimism to see what President-elect Trump accomplishes in his second administration. He will become just the second person ever to serve non-consecutive terms in the White House after Grover Cleveland.

"I'm just optimistic to see what he does," said Ray in New York.

DEMOCRATS LOOKING TO POINT FINGERS AFTER ‘HUMILIATING’ ELECTION DEFEAT SHOULD START WITH MEDIA: WSJ COLUMNIST

"I'd like to see him continue the attitude he displayed during his acceptance speech," said Michael in Birmingham.

Additionally, Michael said that the "rhetoric" used to describe Trump including "references to Hitler" is not productive. "I personally didn't see any behaviors other than a conciliatory, honest attempt to rebuild a country that is great in my eyes and has been trying to be torn down by, frankly, feelings instead of facts."

Louis in Claymont, said the first action he would like to see from Trump is to "close the border."

However, some expressed concerns about Trump returning to the White House and did not hold back.

"I don't know. To resign," said Omni in New York City.

"Yeah, I'm hoping he gets out of office very fast," said Tom in Claymont.

"Not be misogynistic," said Ashley in Birmingham.

DEPRESSED MEDIA REACT TO TRUMP VICTORY: HOW COULD THIS POSSIBLY HAVE HAPPENED?

Cameron in New York City emphasized the importance for Trump to "connect" with Americans as president. "Listen to the people, what the people want and try to, like, you know, connect more with the American people."

Trump swept back into power with a resounding win over Harris, appearing on the precipice of sweeping all the major battleground states while putting up impressive showings in deep-blue states that cut deeply into his 2020 loss margins.

He is on track to win the popular vote nationally as well, which would make him only the second Republican since 1988 to do so.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Elizabeth Heckman reported from Texas, Joshua Q. Nelson reported from Michigan, Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi reported from Tennessee, Hannah Lambert reported from Delaware, Nikolas Lanum reported from New York, and Gabriel Hays reported from Washington D.C.

Fox News' Kendall Tietz contributed to this report