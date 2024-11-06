Americans react to Trump's resounding victory over Harris with feelings ranging from 'happy' to 'devastated'

Voters across the country offered feelings ranging from joy to devastation on Wednesday over President-elect Donald Trump's decisive victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump addressed his supporters after the race was called, vowing to lead the "golden age of America" after launching the "greatest political movement of all time."

Some Americans agree, like Nancy from Birmingham, Michigan, who told Fox News Digital that she was "elated" by the news. "I'm so happy," she said.

Sharron from Houston also said she is "very hopeful."

"To me, it was very encouraging to see Democrats and Republicans come more to the center, and I am hopeful that things can be more normal," Sharron said.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT LOOKING TO WIND DOWN TRUMP CRIMINAL CASES AHEAD OF INAUGURATION

But women like Katie from Woodhaven, Michigan, don't share the same feelings for Trump. She said she voted for Harris and as a result is "completely sick and devastated" by the election outcome.

Katie said the most important issue for her in the election was women's rights. She expressed concern that they could be in jeopardy in another Trump administration.

Elsa in Birmingham similarly described her feelings on Wednesday as "devastated, disappointed and in mourning."

"I am not very optimistic," she said in regard to Trump's second term, but asked him "not to harm." She said her biggest hope in voting in the election was "kindness, humanity and not the ‘big bucks’ running everything."

Ashley from Waterford, Michigan said she voted for Harris and thought she was an "amazing candidate and very well qualified for the job."

"I don't know why people said she wasn't," she said. When Trump gets into the Oval Office, she said she would like to see him "not be misogynistic."

TRUMP VOWS TO LEAD ‘GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA' IN VICTORY SPEECH: ’FIX EVERYTHING'

But Shelley in Washington, D.C., said she wasn't surprised by the results as many people "forget about the middle of the country" and warned "there's more to the United States than the coasts."

She also said she sees Trump differently than she has in past elections, especially since the "media hasn't been fair to him this time around" despite the fact that he has seemed "more presidential" at times.

Shelley also said the Democrats, for many years, have had "blinders on."

"I don't see them as the old school Democratic Party," she said. "That's why a lot of your middle class has shifted to the Republican Party. The Democrats used to be the party of the people and I don't know that they are the party of the people anymore."

Naya, a woman from New Mexico, said she was "shocked" and "disappointed" by Trump's win.

Jack from Utah, who described himself as a working, middle-class American, said prices of everything are "through the roof" and agreed that Republicans seemed to have a better vision for the country.

"I'm in public education, so I want kids to understand issues on both sides," he said. "But to me, this was about Democrats not being able to talk about policy or issues. This was about Republicans having a vision for the future and whether you like him or not, President Trump has shown that he's done that before and that he's willing to do that again."

HARRIS FORMALLY CONCEDES ONE DAY AFTER TRUMP'S SWEEPING VICTORY

"Every time I try to resonate with some of my Democrat friends or even things I saw on the TV, I just couldn't find a policy there and so my thing is: let's do things for real Americans," he added.

Carl from Wilmington, Delaware, told Fox News Digital that he voted for the Democratic candidates, but said "if this is how it's supposed to be, it's how it is supposed to be." Another man in Wilmington echoed a similar sentiment, stating: "I don’t like it, but I’ve gotta live with it, and it’s a resounding victory for the party."

Michael from Troy, Michigan, said he voted for Trump in the hopes that he will lead with the same tone he used in his victory speech. Ultimately, he said, the race was about policy rather than personality.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump swept back into power with a resounding win over Harris, appearing on the precipice of sweeping all the major battleground states on Wednesday while putting up impressive showings in deep-blue states that cut deeply into his 2020 loss margins. If Trump wins the popular vote, as he appears poised to do once all the ballots are counted, he will be the first Republican since 2004 to do so.

Republicans also gained control of the U.S. Senate, although who will control the House of Representatives remained up in the air as of Wednesday evening.