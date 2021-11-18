Americans 'don't buy' Biden's energy rhetoric amid 'war' on production, high prices: Rep. Pfluger

Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, argued Americans "don't buy" President Biden's energy rhetoric as he continues to "stifle production" while prices continue to soar.

The Texas congressman joined "Fox & Friends First" on Thursday to discuss the president's policy on domestic energy production as the White House claims it has no control over the spike in cost.

"The president has done everything in his power to stifle production," Rep. Pfluger explained. "We've seen an all out war and assault starting with the cancellation of the Keystone Pipeline. Meanwhile, he has greenlighted the Nord Stream pipeline."

Inflation has reached the highest rate in over three decades, and energy prices surged nearly 5% last month, prompting rampant concerns for many Americans as the holidays loom.

"What the president is saying is that he wants foreign production and he has an all out assault through every policy that you see," Rep. Pfluger stated. "So the American public is not buying any of this rhetoric. It's just complete nonsense."

The Biden administration is also reportedly considering shutting down another pipeline in Michigan, while calling on OPEC to bolster production in order to counter rising costs at the pump.

Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline months ago, which left thousands unemployed shortly before energy costs began to skyrocket.

"Oil and gas companies are doing everything in their power to increase domestic production," Rep. Pfluger said.

"We were energy dominant at the beginning of 2020, and now... the president has done everything in his power to completely stifle production, and he's asking OPEC to increase production when we can do it right here domestically," he continued.

According to data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), heating oil prices are likely to rise over 40% as winter nears.