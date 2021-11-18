Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Energy
Published

Americans 'don't buy' Biden's energy rhetoric amid 'war' on production, high prices: Rep. Pfluger

Americans grapple with sky high prices at the pump as Biden 'stifles' domestic energy production

By Bailee Hill | Fox News
close
Biden has done ‘everything in his power’ to stifle oil production: Rep. Pfluger Video

Biden has done ‘everything in his power’ to stifle oil production: Rep. Pfluger

Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, on Biden relying on OPEC to increase oil production.

Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, argued Americans "don't buy" President Biden's energy rhetoric as he continues to "stifle production" while prices continue to soar

RISING INFLATION SEES MAINE, NEW ENGLANDERS BLAST BIDEN ADMINISTRATION AND ‘RICH PEOPLE TRYING TO GET RICHER’

The Texas congressman joined "Fox & Friends First" on Thursday to discuss the president's policy on domestic energy production as the White House claims it has no control over the spike in cost. 

"The president has done everything in his power to stifle production," Rep. Pfluger explained. "We've seen an all out war and assault starting with the cancellation of the Keystone Pipeline. Meanwhile, he has greenlighted the Nord Stream pipeline."

Inflation has reached the highest rate in over three decades, and energy prices surged nearly 5% last month, prompting rampant concerns for many Americans as the holidays loom. 

Pipes for the Keystone XL pipeline stacked in a yard near Oyen, Alberta, Canada, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. U.S. President Joe Biden revoked the permit for TC Energy Corp.'s Keystone XL energy pipeline via executive order hours after his inauguration, the clearest sign yet that constructing a major new pipeline in the U.S. has become an impossible task. Photographer: Jason Franson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Pipes for the Keystone XL pipeline stacked in a yard near Oyen, Alberta, Canada, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. U.S. President Joe Biden revoked the permit for TC Energy Corp.'s Keystone XL energy pipeline via executive order hours after his inauguration, the clearest sign yet that constructing a major new pipeline in the U.S. has become an impossible task. Photographer: Jason Franson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"What the president is saying is that he wants foreign production and he has an all out assault through every policy that you see," Rep. Pfluger stated. "So the American public is not buying any of this rhetoric. It's just complete nonsense."

The Biden administration is also reportedly considering shutting down another pipeline in Michigan, while calling on OPEC to bolster production in order to counter rising costs at the pump. 

Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline months ago, which left thousands unemployed shortly before energy costs began to skyrocket. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Oil and gas companies are doing everything in their power to increase domestic production," Rep. Pfluger said. 

"We were energy dominant at the beginning of 2020, and now... the president has done everything in his power to completely stifle production, and he's asking OPEC to increase production when we can do it right here domestically," he continued.

According to data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), heating oil prices are likely to rise over 40% as winter nears. 

Bailee Hill is an associate editor with Fox News Digital.