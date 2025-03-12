Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Media

'American Idol' producer says it's 'great' Carrie Underwood performed at Trump inauguration

Showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick noted former 'American Idol' judge Katy Perry had performed at Biden's inauguration

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
close
Carrie Underwood performs 'America the Beautiful' at President Trump's inauguration Video

Carrie Underwood performs 'America the Beautiful' at President Trump's inauguration

Singer Carrie Underwood performs 'America the Beautiful' after President Trump is sworn into office. 

"American Idol" producer Megan Michaels Wolflick praised musician Carrie Underwood, saying her performance at President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January demonstrated her talent on multiple levels.

Underwood sang "America the Beautiful" a cappella at Trump's second inauguration after some technical difficulties. "I can just sing it," she told the production team at the time, after the accompanying music did not play.

The country star, who won the "American Idol" singing competition in 2005, has returned to the show two decades later as a judge in its latest season. 

‘AMERICAN IDOL’ ALUM CARRIE UNDERWOOD REPLACING KATY PERRY AS JUDGE

Carrie Underwood performs

Carrie Underwood performs "America the Beautiful" during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.     (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via REUTERS)

While some like "The View" co-host Joy Behar have criticized the singer for performing at the inauguration, others like Michaels Wolflick have offered praise.

"That was her decision," Michaels Wolflick told TheWrap of Underwood attending the inauguration. "Katy Perry, who was a judge on our show, sang at the last inauguration as well, so isn’t that great that two ‘American Idol’ judges sang at the last two inaugurations?" 

Jennifer Lopez, another former "American Idol" judge, also performed at former President Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021.

Michaels Wolflick told TheWrap that Underwood did "very well" at the inauguration despite the technical difficulties, suggesting that her experience on "American Idol" trained her to improvise in such circumstances.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Carrie Underwood sings into the phone while looking out into the auidence

Carrie Underwood performs "America the Beautiful" a capella after the accompanying music fail to play. "American Idol" showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick suggested that Underwood's experience with live performance on her show helped give her the ability to be "cool, calm and collected" in such a scenario. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP)

"She held her own, and she remained cool, calm and collected, and I think a lot of that has to do with ‘Idol’ and all of her live experience, starting at a young age, being on live television for ‘Idol,’" Michaels Wolflick said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.