'American Idol' producer says it's 'great' Carrie Underwood performed at Trump inauguration

"American Idol" producer Megan Michaels Wolflick praised musician Carrie Underwood, saying her performance at President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January demonstrated her talent on multiple levels.

Underwood sang "America the Beautiful" a cappella at Trump's second inauguration after some technical difficulties. "I can just sing it," she told the production team at the time, after the accompanying music did not play.

The country star, who won the "American Idol" singing competition in 2005, has returned to the show two decades later as a judge in its latest season.

While some like "The View" co-host Joy Behar have criticized the singer for performing at the inauguration, others like Michaels Wolflick have offered praise.

"That was her decision," Michaels Wolflick told TheWrap of Underwood attending the inauguration. "Katy Perry, who was a judge on our show, sang at the last inauguration as well, so isn’t that great that two ‘American Idol’ judges sang at the last two inaugurations?"

Jennifer Lopez, another former "American Idol" judge, also performed at former President Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021.

Michaels Wolflick told TheWrap that Underwood did "very well" at the inauguration despite the technical difficulties, suggesting that her experience on "American Idol" trained her to improvise in such circumstances.

"She held her own, and she remained cool, calm and collected, and I think a lot of that has to do with ‘Idol’ and all of her live experience, starting at a young age, being on live television for ‘Idol,’" Michaels Wolflick said.