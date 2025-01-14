Joy Behar questions how Carrie Underwood could 'love' country if she's performing for Trump

"The View" co-host Joy Behar called out country superstar Carrie Underwood on Tuesday for agreeing to sing at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, and questioned how the singer could possibly love America.

"She says ‘I love our country.’ How do you love your country and support and normalize somebody who was a convicted felon who really wants to destroy the country, in my opinion? I don’t understand how you say you love your country at the same time that you normalize this convicted felon," co-host Joy Behar said.

Underwood is set to perform "America the Beautiful" at Trump's inauguration on January 20. Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin pushed back and said there were plenty of Americans who voted for Trump and love our country.

"I would not be the person to say don’t do it, because I believe in free speech and everything about it. I personally would not do it. No one’s asked me, but that’s another story," Behar said, noting she would never personally perform at Trump's inauguration.

SPARKS FLY AS ‘THE VIEW’ HOSTS CLASH OVER REASONS FOR BRUTAL HARRIS DEFEAT: ‘WHAT IS WRONG WITH AMERICA?’

Co-host Sunny Hostin respected Underwood's choice, and said, "I think art is art, and, you know, you have a right to perform where you want to perform."

"I agree with you, I can’t sing a lick and I have not been asked, but if I were asked, it would be a hard no," she added.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg also said she respected Underwood's decision.

"People do what they do for whatever reasons. It’s like Joe and Mika. They felt that’s what they needed to do and I got to stand behind them, you know and I stand behind her," she said, referencing MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski's meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Underwood issued a statement on Monday, saying she is "honored" to be able to perform as Trump takes the oath of office on January 20 at the U.S. Capitol.

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," Underwood said, according to The Associated Press. "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

Underwood's representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Behar's remarks.

Lee Greenwood and the Village People, famous for their song "Y.M.C.A.," which has become a staple at Trump rallies and for the president-elect's signature dance, are also set to perform at the inaugural events.

"We know this won’t make some of you happy to hear however we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics," the Village People shared in a statement on Facebook on Monday.