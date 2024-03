Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

EXCLUSIVE: Former "American Idol" contestant Danny Gokey sung the national anthem at this year's March for Life in Washington, D.C., giving him another chance to use his platform to spread the pro-life message.

Gokey came in third in the eighth season of "American Idol" in 2009 behind runner-up Adam Lambert - now the frontman for Queen + Adam Lambert, and winner Kris Allen. Now a Christian singer and a 3-time Grammy nominee, Gokey has often spoken out on issues close to his heart on social media, including his passion for the unborn.

"Being at the March for Life, it was invigorating," Gokey told Fox News Digital. "And I think one of the biggest parts of it, was that I was able to see… In this movement, it's a very difficult stance to take at that age to say I'm a pro-life person, but to see their braveness and their courageousness in the midst of backlash."

He regretted that the pro-choice movement is often "targeted toward teenagers."

Several pro-choice campaigns have seemed to be directed at young adults. In 2021, parents were outraged when Planned Parenthood fliers were given to middle school students at Stewart Middle School in Tacoma, Washington, detailing their legal rights on sex-based issues, including their ability to get an abortion without informing their parents.

"The flier is not part of our curriculum and should not have been sent home with students," assistant director of Secondary Education Eric Hogan, told a concerned parent at the time.

Some segments of the pro-choice movement have been even more vocal since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022. Gokey commended the young adults who showed up to the March for Life amid such peer pressure.

"So it was just cool to see a remnant of people rising up and taking a bold stance and saying we support life," he said. "I loved it."

The issue of life found its way into schools again recently when a fetal development video called "Baby Olivia" stirred debate. The animated video , created by pro-life nonprofit Live Action, follows the development of "Baby Olivia" from fertilization up to birth. Kentucky, Iowa, Missouri and West Virginia are considering legislation that would require students to watch the Baby Olivia video or similar fetal development videos in sex-ed classes.

While Live Action has defended their video as medically accurate and certified by six different medical doctors, some pro-choice OBGYNs argued it was inappropriate material for sex education curriculum.

"This video is misleading - and I am sure intentionally so - in that it shows development in weeks after fertilization, rather than weeks from last menstrual period which is how healthcare providers date pregnancy," Dr. Jennifer Lincoln, a board-certified OBGYN, told Fox News Digital.

The 2024 March for Life was themed around the slogan "With every woman, for every child." Gokey has posted messages on Instagram detailing how he's pro-life in terms of supporting both the unborn and mothers.

"I’ve made it known that I am pro-life, but that means I am not only for the pre-born, but also for the mothers! I believe that God’s heart is for all to be saved - ALL are welcome. 2,363 babies are aborted in America EVERY DAY, but together we can fight for life & freedom for both babies AND mothers!" Gokey wrote on Instagram in December 2021.

Gokey is one of relatively few public figures who have taken less popular stances on politically tinged issues, particularly in Hollywood. But the Christian singer understood why so many of his fellow artists avoid taking sides in the abortion debate.

"I think there's a natural hesitancy for people with platforms to talk about these issues because they are so taboo," he said.

"I remember my first time I put up a post supporting the view of pro-life, and just getting attacked on Twitter," he recalled. "This is maybe 10 to 15 years ago. I didn't realize that it would get so many people mad to say that I think little innocent babies should be born."

Gokey credited his current value system as intrinsically linked to his faith in God and said it was a no-brainer that he'd become a Christian singer after "Idol."

"I don't think you can separate - the Bible makes it clear when you are in Christ, you're a new creation," he told Fox Digital. "You take the nature of God. That nature has to flow through everything you do… a lot of these people who made the show were raised in church, sang in church, and who've put faith in Christ Jesus."

