Planned Parenthood flyers given to 8th graders informs students they can get abortion without parental consent

Middle school students in Tacoma, Wash. were given a flyer detailing their legal rights on sex-based issues, including their ability to get an abortion without informing their parents.

The flyer distributed by an 8th-grade teacher at Stewart Middle School frustrated some parents who thought the subject matter was inappropriate.

The school has since apologized and said the document was put together by Planned Parenthood, not the individual teacher.

The pamphlet informed students about which age groups they were allowed to have sex with, detailing that "it is not a crime" if a child is 11-years old and has "sex with somebody 2 years older or less."

The document detailed the legal parameters in which students can engage in sexual behavior between the ages of 11 to 18.

Students were also told, "You can buy condoms at any age" and that Plan B Emergency Contraception can be purchased "at a local pharmacy without prescription at any age."

"The flyer is not part of our curriculum and should not have been sent home with students," Assistant Director of Secondary Education Eric Hogan said in a letter to a concerned parent, first reported the Jason Rantz Show.

"Previously, Planned Parenthood taught within our schools and supplied the flyer that was distributed to students," Hogan wrote. "We discovered a binder of curriculum materials was left behind for an incoming teacher to use for this year, and this flyer was in the binder. Not realizing the flyer wasn’t approved material, the teacher sent it home with students."

The school said it has removed any "unapproved materials" and informed teachers and administrators to ensure this flyer is not distributed again in the future.

"Corrective action has been taken with this employee," Hogan said, apologizing on behalf of the school and district.