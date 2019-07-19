RNC spokeswoman on why American flags are being sent to Pelosi, Schumer and other Dems

Republican National Committee spokesperson Liz Harrington said Friday on "Fox & Friends First" that Republicans are not going to apologize for America’s history and the Democrats should condemn anti-American sentiments within their own party.

Harrington spoke about the RNC's decision to mail an American flag alongside a copy of the United States Flag Code and a letter from the Republican Party to dozens of Democratic officials, including presidential candidates and congressional leaders.

“The Democratic Party, unfortunately, seems to have a problem with the flag these days,” said Harrington, as she explained the not-so-subtle message.

Recipients included the 50 state Democratic headquarters, 19 Democratic presidential candidates, billionaire Tom Steyer, as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez.

Harrington said the decision was made after recent incidents involving disrespect for the flag.

In Colorado, protesters angry at immigration enforcement raids replaced the American flag with a Mexican flag at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.

“They’ve brought in the radical left into the mainstream of their party, they refuse to condemn when radical left-wing activists raise the Mexican flag at one of our ICE facilities, they’re comparing our brave law enforcement to concentration camp guards, and they are not able to even look at the Betsy Ross flag which represents our special and unique founding, so we want the Democrats to learn to honor and love and respect the flag as we do,” she said.

Nike sparked outrage earlier this month by halting the release of an America-themed sneaker, which featured a Betsy Ross flag, “based on concerns that it could unintentionally offend” people. Ex-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick reportedly played a role in Nike’s decision, arguing the flag holds slavery connotations.

Fox News' Sam Dorman contributed to this report.