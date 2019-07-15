Rep. Chip Roy visits Colorado ICE facility where protesters replaced American flag with Mexico's

A Texas congressman visited a Colorado Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility where left-wing protesters raised a Mexican flag in place of the American flag.

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, a freshman Republican, told "Fox & Friends" Monday that he was in the Aurora area to attend a seminar, but felt compelled to visit the facility after seeing news about the protests.

"I walked through and I saw what any American would see: a law enforcement entity that is doing their job," he said.

A “Blue Lives Matter” flag, meant to support law enforcement, was also defaced with the words "Abolish ICE" and raised alongside the Mexican flag. Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the facility Friday ahead of ICE raids in at least 10 U.S. cities, voicing their anger over conditions for migrants at detention centers.

Aurora police Chief Nick Metz said the majority of protesters remained peaceful and some even thanked officers for their evening efforts.

"I wanted to go by and show support and see what is actually happening," said Roy, calling the protesters' actions "offensive."

Roy blasted the "leftist radicals in Congress, the Democrats" for refusing to increase funding for ICE, arguing they are "causing the very problem they decry at the border."

"It's offensive for them to support the kind of people that would do this to our law enforcement community."

He said former President Obama believed in funding ICE, yet Democrats said nothing in opposition when he was in office.

"President Obama sent up a request for 760 million dollars for ICE. This president sent up 500 million and the Democrats fought it," he said.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.