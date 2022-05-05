Alveda King rings in National Day of Prayer with friends, food and inspiring stories of faith

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dr. Alveda King welcomes Fox Nation subscribers into her Atlanta home yet again where she shares her recipe for homemade turkey tetrazzini and lemon almond asparagus and reminds us of the power of prayer.

The beloved niece of pastor and civil rights legend Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. begins with a story of how she discovered her own faith with the help of evangelist Billy Graham.

"Before I became a born-again Christian, I was a journalism student, and I was sent out. I'd have to interview a famous person," she said.

"Billy Graham was in town and so I got in because my name was King and he knew my Uncle Martin Luther King. So I'm saying, ‘Well, Evangelist Graham, what is your secret to life?’"

King said Graham told her the secret is to "pray without ceasing," to which she responded that surely no one could pray 24/7.

"He looks at me with those startling blue eyes, and he says, 'I'm praying for you right now… and so I didn't even know I needed prayer, but Billy Graham prayed for me. Through the next many years, I began to pray for others. And so here in America, when I say to you, ‘pray for America and then the whole world,’ we've got to pray, folks," she said.



In the special episode, King delves into her recipe for her crowd-pleasing turkey tetrazzini, tossing in a slew of vegetables and spices, including celery, garlic, mushrooms, peppers, thyme and oregano along with soup, turkey and pasta before garnishing with cheese and breadcrumbs and diving into her next recipe.

After preparing her family-favorite lemon almond asparagus, flavored with shallots, almonds, lemon, garlic, salt and pepper, King sits down at her table with her trio of guests.

Surrounded by close friends NFL great Jack Brewer, Pastor Rob Pacienza and her "prayer pal" Ginger Howard, King dives into a deep discussion about finding comfort in faith and ventures into another story about her life before she became a Christian.

"When I was not a born-again Christian, I had been at a nightclub with a girlfriend. We were just having drinks. I was going home, so everybody was like, please don't drive home…. back then, we didn't have all the laws and let a friend drive, and all that. So I kind of chuckled. I said, ‘well, my car is like an old horse. It knows its way home.’"

King described how a thunderstorm struck on her ride home, changing everything.

"Suddenly, there was a thunderclap and a lightning bolt. And something fell across the car. Honest to goodness, I froze in my seat. My foot was still on the brake. The car was still running. And I really think I heard an audible voice say, ‘be still and know that I am God,'" she said.

When first responders came, King said they instructed her to not touch anything.

"Turns out if I had touched anything-- because cars back then were still pretty much metal-- I would have been instantly electrocuted.

"Somebody was at home praying for me. So we don't know how important prayer is."

The latest episode of ‘Alveda King’s House' is streaming on Fox Nation.



