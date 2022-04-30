We must remember my uncle Dr. Martin Luther King's wisdom about race amid all the noisy debates

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"We can either walk the high road of brotherhood or the low road of man’s inhumanity to man."

– Martin Luther King, Jr.

Whoopi Goldberg has recently been in the news cycle. But wait--before you say, "who cares," give me a chance to explain how I have begun to connect some dots on the current situation.

My friend, former NFL football star and philanthropist Jack Brewer has also been in the news lately. More on that in a moment.

Whoopi was suspended from "The View" in January because she offended a wide range of people when she said on the show that the Holocaust is most fundamentally about "man’s inhumanity to man" and "isn’t about race."

When I think about Whoopi’s comments it brings to mind this verse from the Bible:

"… and hath made of one blood all nations of men for to dwell on all the face of the earth, and hath determined the times before appointed, and the bounds of their habitation;" Acts 17:26 KJV

For those who don’t follow my work closely, my fundamental belief is that there is only one blood and one human race. I have made this my life philosophy, and I like to often quote my uncle, Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on the subject.

During his life, he often talked about an end to "white power" and "black power," and instead we should center our lives around God’s power and the power of the human race together.

There is one race, the human race. Everything else is a human invention.

Of course, I realize that in America today, so many people are very sensitive about ethnic and cultural identification, and we tend to equate skin color with race all too often. But this foundational premise is most fundamentally a spiritual and scientific error; there is one race, the human race. Everything else is a human invention.

In this sense, Whoopi’s comments were exactly right. When we stop seeing each other as different races and embrace our shared humanity as one human race, we realize that racism is not the reality we are so often led to believe it is. Evil lives in every heart: it does not depend on skin color, ethnic background, or race.

With so much going on in the world today, we must stop to take a breath and see what God is saying and doing in our lives and in the world around us.

Meanwhile, Jack Brewer — my friend and fellow coworker at the American First Policy Institute — has also recently been in the current news cycle.

Last week, MSNBC host Joy Reid shared on her Twitter account that Jack’s decision to bring the kids his foundation works with to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ bill signing for the "Stop WOKE" Act is "tantamount to child abuse."

These attacks from Reid are horrific. Jack’s organization, The Jack Brewer Foundation, works to strengthen fatherhood, provide mentorship and counseling, and offer opportunities to disadvantaged children.

For Reid to call this "child abuse" is a grave and twisted sentiment, and it does a disservice to the loving work Jack does and to the victims of real abuse as well.

I agree with Jack’s fundamental belief that all children need fathers, and all children must be protected from the womb to the tomb.

Readers may be wondering why I would mention Whoopi and Jack in the same sentence or the same breath. Well, you may have also heard me say that when peripherals collide convergence is imminent.

With so much going on in the world today, we must stop to take a breath and see what God is saying and doing in our lives and in the world around us. When we connect dots in the invisible realm, we can often come closer to learning to live together as brothers and sisters rather than perish as fools.

I would like to close with a reflection from my uncle, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. He said: "Let us be dissatisfied until men will recognize that out of one blood God made all men to dwell on the face of the earth. Let us be dissatisfied until that day when nobody will shout ‘white power,’ when nobody will shout ‘black power,’ but everybody will talk about God’s power and human power."

Let us all strive to live up to these immortal words.

