NFL, corporations are 'surrendering to Marxist mob,' Lt. Col. Allen West says

Lt. Col. Allen West on Sunday night blasted the NFL and other corporations for “cowering” to the "Black Lives Matter mob."

“It is very appalling that you would have these corporations and businesses and you have these sports franchises like the NFL that are cowering, acquiescing, and surrendering to a Marxist mob, which is what Black Lives Matter is,” West told “Life, Liberty & Levin.”

TRUMP DISMISSES FAUCI'S ASSESSMENT OF UPCOMING NFL SEASON AMID PANDEMIC

President Trump took a shot at the NFL during his June 20 rally in Tulsa, Okla., calling out Commissioner Roger Goodell’s video on “Black Lives Matter” from earlier this month and his encouragement for players to protest peacefully.

“Explain this to the NFL,” Trump said. “I like the NFL. I like Roger Goodell. But, I didn’t like what he said a week ago. I said, ‘Where did that come from in the middle of the summer? Nobody’s even asking.’

“We will never kneel to our national anthem or our great American flag,” Trump added.

In the wake of the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the ensuing protests, Goodell released a video statement admitting the league failed to listen to the players when they knelt during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

West pushed back on former NFL quarterback Brett Favre who claimed that former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick will be a hero for kneeling during the national anthem and compared him to Pat Tilman.

“Pat Tilman was a man who quit the NFL and decided to join the Army, become an infantryman, an airborne ranger and was sadly killed in a friendly fire incident in combat in Afghanistan. Now, how do you make that comparison to someone like Colin Kaepernick?” West said.

“The only reason why Brett Favre does that, the only reason why someone like Drew Brees apologizes, or Roger Goodell gets on his knees, the only reason why you have the head of Chick-fil-A talking about white people need to shine the shoes of black people, is because they don’t have the courage to stand up and say what needs to be said. They continue to believe that you can appease the mob, the mob will never be happy.”