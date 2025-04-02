Alec Baldwin claims America is in a 'pre-Civil war' environment after watching PBS miniseries

In an Instagram post on Tuesday night, actor Alec Baldwin claimed that Americans are currently living in a "pre-Civil war" environment.

The embattled "Rust" actor told his followers on Instagram that after arriving home from his trip abroad, without any "explicable provocation," he decided to watch Ken Burns' "The Civil War" on PBS.

The 1990 miniseries details the American Civil War from beginning to end, and dives into the lives of historical figures such as Abraham Lincoln and General Stonewall Jackson.

Baldwin said that "in the world of the subconscious," something told him to "pick up the remote and turn on" his television to watch Burns' iconic Civil War miniseries.

"Something told me, something led my hand to pick up the remote and turn on my television… and watch Ken Burns' famous miniseries," Baldwin claimed. "And boy, you can see now that we are in a pre-civil war culture now."

The actor drew comparisons between today's political environment, and the political environment leading up to the Civil War, albeit with some "profound differences, of course."

"When they describe things back then, politically, there are profound differences, of course, in terms of just history… and age, and what life was like back then, and cotton, and slavery, and Lincoln, and Robert E. Lee and so forth," Baldwin explained. "But I look at the politics of it, of where people are in this country today, in the division and how they're holding-fast, and no-one's going to falter, no-one's going to break or compromise. And it's bad."

After noting that he was tired from jet lag following his trip abroad, Baldwin claimed that it "doesn't seem likely right now" that the country will be able to come together.

He then claimed that "we are in a very similar state now" to how the country was leading up to the Civil War.

"Watching this show [The Civil War] really reminded me how we are in a very similar state now, in a pre-civil war culture, in a pre-civil war environment… It's hard to believe," the actor asserted.

Baldwin finished his video by recommending that his followers also watch Burns' "epic" miniseries on the Civil War.

The actor previously went viral in late February after threatening to snap a Trump-impersonating comedian's neck while unloading luggage outside his apartment in Manhattan.

After a vocal back-and-forth between the pair on the street, Baldwin physically threatened to snap the comedian's "neck in half."

He also made headlines in April of last year after he smacked a phone out of the hands of an anti-Israel agitator who was asking him to say "free Palestine," while at a coffee shop in New York.

A coffee shop worker at one point unsuccessfully attempted to intervene and stop the woman from harassing Baldwin, who then appeared to ask the worker to call police on the agitator.

"You know he's a criminal, you know he's a f--king criminal," the woman told the worker, apparently referring to Baldwin.

Baldwin then smacked the agitator’s phone after appearing to ask the worker, "Can you do me a quick favor?"

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and Landon Mion contributed to this report.