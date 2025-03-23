Alec Baldwin shut down by wife Hilaria after public scolding during red carpet interview

Alec Baldwin can't get a word in edgewise with wife Hilaria Baldwin.

Hilaria, 41, sparked a firestorm recently after snapping at her husband for interrupting her on the red carpet in an interview that's since gone viral.

The couple have taken the criticism in stride, and on Sunday, the "30 Rock" star admitted he was delighted to be the "nicer half for a change" in a montage video featuring Hilaria's new favorite catchphrase.

"Everyone's telling me to shut up. That's OK," Alec told a flock of birds while on a nighttime stroll with his wife.

"When the birds are talking, you're not talking," the yoga enthusiast told her husband.

While perusing through a market together, she chimed in, "When I'm shopping, you're not talking."

"We're going too far," Alec said during their walk, before Hilaria interrupted," When I'm thinking, you're not talking."

At dinner, she interrupted Baldwin with her new slogan, "When I am drinking, you're not talking."

"When I am breathing, you're not talking," she told the Emmy award-winner.

"I forgot to tell you something important," Alec said, to which Hilaria immediately responded, "When I am kissing, you're not talking."

He admitted the videos were all fun and games, and wrote, "Obviously @hilariabaldwin was joking…but I’m grateful to be the nicer half for a change. My apologies to the birds."

Earlier this month, Hilaria was by Alec's side for the opening of Planet Hollywood Times Square in New York City . While on the red carpet discussing their reality show, Hilaria snapped at her husband for talking over her as she attempted to answer a question about their reality show.

quipped that their TLC series should be renamed "The Hilaria Show," during an interview with Extra, while Hilaria was explaining they would "see how it feels" for the program to be on airwaves.

"It’s gonna be great. You’re a winner," Alec told Hilaria as she was speaking with the reporter.

"Oh my God. When I’m talking, you’re not talking," Hilaria replied. "No. When I’m talking, you’re not talking."

Alec apologized before Hilaria added, "This is why we'll have to just cut him out of the show."