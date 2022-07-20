Biden’s oil crisis fuels national discontent with president's agenda

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s no secret: the United States is on precarious footing right now. A recent Monmouth poll states that 88% of Americans believe the nation is on the wrong track. Pair that with 58% disapproval for the President, and we are facing serious long-term challenges for the faith of the American people in our system of government. The last thing this White House needs is a scandal.

But a scandal might just be what they have brought upon themselves.

A recent report showed that nearly 1 million barrels of oil released from our nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves was sold to a Chinese state-owned energy conglomerate, Sinopec. A conglomerate that has ties to the President’s son, Hunter Biden, through an investment firm the younger Biden helped cofound. The firm held a $1.7 billion stake in Sinopec Marketing, raising more questions about not only why these barrels earmarked for use in a national emergency were going overseas, but also about who is benefiting from these sales.

The media's so-called fact-checkers are defending Biden, saying Trump also sold oil to China in 2017. But when he did it, gas was $2 cheaper a gallon and his son wasn't tangled up in a Chinese business scandal.

Even if Americans could forget the questionable family dealings, they are unhappy about the path President Biden has chosen to take energy policy. A January Gallup poll showed that nearly 3 in 4 Americans disapproved of the Biden energy policies, and that was conducted before the country’s national average price per gallon of gas topped $5 for the first time in our history.

President Joe Biden boldly went on national television to tell the nation he would be releasing these barrels of oil to address the cost concerns here at home. Instead, we’ve seen oil go everywhere from India to China to the Netherlands with little impact on gas prices here at home.

Then he made a big show about going to Saudi Arabia to beg for oil even though he refuses to allow for American production, canceling the Keystone Pipeline and ending new drilling in the beginning of his presidency.

This president has forgotten that he is president of the United States, not of the rest of the planet. Yes, he is the leader of the free world, but he is responsible for standing up for the American people, helping make lives better here. Instead, he has passed the buck on the inflation families have been dealing with since his multi-trillion-dollar relief package was packed.

Check the record. First, the Biden administration said that inflation is transitory, then the price increases were only temporary and would come back down, then they were the result of COVID-19 and supply chain shortages, then he tried gaslighting Americans, saying it was Russian President Vladimir Putin’s gas price hike.

This is not leadership befitting the leader of the free world. Biden needs to take a hard look at the situation the nation finds ourselves in: families are struggling to make ends meet, and the distrust in our system of government is at a dangerous level. The Biden agenda is, in a word, failing. Americans have now learned first-hand what big government spending and reliance on foreign energy means for their daily lives — Soviet-style empty shelves and prices we can’t afford.

If Biden wants to keep his job, he needs to end his pursuit of this radical left-wing agenda and start making compromises to ease the pain of Americans across the country.

Mr. President, you just said elections matter. Well, the American people are watching. Time to step up to the plate. November isn’t very far away.