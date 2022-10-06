Expand / Collapse search
Alabama AG rips Biden administration for attacking state schools' gender policies: 'Beyond their authority'

Steve Marshall accuses administration of imposing agenda that lost at the ballot box

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall discusses White House pushback against his state's schools for allowing only biological females to compete in women's sports.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall (R) ripped the Biden White House for interfering with his state's school policies on gender, claiming the administration is "acting beyond [its] authority." While appearing on "Fox & Friends First" Thursday, Marshall also criticized the administration's push for "genderless" schools, arguing it will backtrack the progress made with Title IX protections.

BIDEN ADMIN DEMANDS ALABAMA EMBRACE GENDERLESS SCHOOLS OR ELSE, BUT WE AREN'T GIVING IN

STEVE MARSHALL: We have a broader obligation to our citizens to make sure that we're enforcing our own policy. Clearly, this administration is acting beyond their authority, attempting to impose their specific agenda that they can't do at the ballot box in Alabama. We believe that these programs can continue, that we can be able to use the efforts that we have in the past to be able to implement these programs cooperatively, but not doing so down to the Biden administration decision on having genderless schools which we specifically rejected.

