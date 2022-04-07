Biden HHS Sec. Becerra suggests support for taxpayer-funded gender-altering procedures on children

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra appeared to express support on Wednesday for taxpayer funds being spent on gender reassignment surgeries on children.

"In this gender-affirming care, Mr. Secretary, have there been tax dollars put forward to fund mastectomies, metonymies and hysterectomies for sex reassignment purposes for minors with gender dysphoria?" Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert asked Becerra during a hearing Wednesday.

"Well, Americans are entitled to receive healthcare services. They are entitled to receive any of the case you just mentioned," Becerra responded.

Later in the exchange, Boebert asked Becerra about a document suggesting removing children from homes is "on the table" if the parents withhold gender-affirming care from their children.

"Mr. Secretary, do you think that parents who believe in two genders only should have their children removed from them?" Boebert asked?

Becerra responded, "I can respond very quickly. Congresswoman, I believe in supporting and protecting transgender youth. I believe that they, along with their parents and their caregivers, will make the best decisions, and I would really urge that politicians, like you, stay out of their business."

Last week, the Biden administration released a series of documents encouraging gender-reassignment surgery and hormone treatments for minors.

The Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Population Affairs released a document titled "Gender Affirming Care and Young People." The same day, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Child Traumatic Stress Network – another subset of the HHS – released a parallel document titled, "Gender-Affirming Care Is Trauma-Informed Care."

The HHS documents describe what it calls appropriate treatments for transgender adolescents, including: "'Top' surgery – to create male-typical chest shape or enhance breasts;" and "'Bottom' surgery – surgery on genitals or reproductive organs, facial feminization or other procedures."

"Medical and psychosocial gender affirming healthcare practices have been demonstrated to yield lower rates of adverse mental health outcomes, build self-esteem, and improve overall quality of life for transgender and gender diverse youth," the OPA release states.

The White House released a video to coincide with the new policies featuring President Biden speaking on the issue of transgender children.

HHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News’ Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report