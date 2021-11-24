Ahmaud Arbery verdict by mostly White jury is justice 'in and of itself:' Ted Williams

Fox News contributor and, defense attorney and former D.C. detective Ted Williams on Wednesday praised the jury's verdict that found Travis McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, guilty on nearly all counts, including felony murder in the 2020 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery .

Williams, in an appearance on "America Reports," underscored the significance of the verdict, which was delivered by a nearly all-White jury.

"We are such a divided country. We are divided along racial lines. What we observed here in this verdict and what could be taken away from this verdict is that justice prevailed," Williams said.

"When we see things in a White and Black manner, then everything is not always the way we see it. Here we had 11 of the jurors who were White. We had one Black on the jury. The jury came to a decision, a consensus. That in and of itself can be considered justice. "

The verdict capped off an intense trial surrounding the February 2020 shooting death of Arbery, a 25-year-old unarmed Black man, who was chased down while he was on a run in a neighborhood outside of Brunswick.

Jurors in Brunswick, Georgia , on Wednesday found both McMichaels guilty on nearly all counts. Jurors also found the McMichaels' neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, guilty of felony murder.

The attack was caught on film, and became a central part of the trial, Williams said.

"I’ve got to tell you. It is very, very sad in America when a young kid could just be jogging through a neighborhood and be shot down," he said. "The one thing that saved this case, I believe, was the videotape. The videotape spoke volumes as to what had taken place under the circumstances."

The 12 jurors, 11 of whom are White and one of whom is Black, reached their verdict on the 14th day of the trial. The prosecution and defense made their closing arguments on Monday, when protesters, including Black armed militias , appeared outside the Glynn County courthouse, demanding justice for the deceased 25-year-old.

Williams, in an earlier appearance on Fox News, said he was "embarrassed" by the actions of the defense attorney representing the McMichaels in the trial, who attempted to bring attention to Arbery's "long, dirty toenails." The comment prompted Arbery's mother to immediately exit the room.

"That's very offensive," Williams said. "When you stand up and tell the judge that there are Black pastors in the room and you don’t want them there, that also was very offensive and I think jurors picked up on this and I think it might have been very injurious to their clients."