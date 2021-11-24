Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Ahmaud Arbery trial: Jury to resume deliberations on Wednesday: LIVE UPDATES

A jury is set to continue deliberations Wednesday in the Ahmaud Arbery trial at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia.

Covered by: David Aaro and Fox News

The Arbery case: A breakdown of the charges

Judge Timothy Walmsley speaks during the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael, all charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)

Jurors in the trial of the three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery must decide whether one or all of them is guilty of murder — a conviction that could send them to prison for the rest of their lives. 

Posted by David Aaro

Live Coverage begins here