The United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM) is investigating a social media account allegedly associated with a high-powered executive that regularly referred to White people as "snow roaches" and other derogatory comments about Whites and Republicans.

The USAGM is made up of six entities, including Voice of America, with the shared goal to "inform, engage and connect people around the world in support of freedom and democracy," according to its website. The site indicates "USAGM entities communicate each week with more than 410 million people across the globe."

Conservative X account End Wokeness said Friday it uncovered an account belonging to USAGM Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Director of IT Operations James "J.R." Reeves that has posted several belittling comments about White people.

Earlier this month, the account wrote, "Cry about it, snow roaches" to caption a meme that stated, "Keep the Immigrants, Deport the Racists." The account also responded to several messages by calling the user a "snow roach" and suggesting they were uneducated or racist.

"Last time I checked it’s the snow roaches that are mad about immigrants," the account wrote on Feb. 12, while another message posted the same day said, "Like the other snow roaches, resort to racist tropes when you can’t construct a logical argument. Clearly uneducated. Stat triggered," according to a video posted by End Wokeness.

Another alleged post from the account associated with Reeves said, "You believe all the talking points from the ‘Republicans.’ Plus you’re a racist t--t. Immigrants to not have more rights. But just to help I’ve taken in multiple immigrant families to help! Now stay triggered! #snowroach."

The account also wrote, "By 2045 Snow roaches will be a minority. That scares you… #welfarequeens," according to End Wokeness, with a snapshot of a Pew Research Center finding about the White population in the U.S. shrinking in the last decade.

The USAGM says it is looking into the veracity of the social media posts in question.

"The U.S. Agency for Global Media does not condone intolerance in any form. We began looking into this matter as soon as we learned of it, and are investigating the veracity of the tweets. We do not comment on personnel matters publicly, and will take any appropriate action based on our findings," a spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

In addition to Voice of America, the USAGM is made up of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Office of Cuba Broadcasting, Radio Free Asia, Middle East Broadcasting Networks, and the Open Technology Fund.

The account allegedly belonging to Reeves, @devast8nSigma, was locked, apparently after End Wokeness put a spotlight on the offensive messages.

End Wokeness claimed "Reeves posted pictures of himself on this account multiple times throughout the years" and "used this account to demonize White people, label them snow roaches, and celebrate their demographic decline." The account's bio referenced Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, where Reeves is listed as a regional director on its website.

@devast8nSigma did not immediately respond to a direct message seeking comment.

Reeves could not be reached directly by Fox News Digital. The USAGM did not immediately respond when asked for a comment from him.

Reeves is responsible for "directly overseeing the telecommunications networks, server infrastructure, data management, and IT Security and modernization efforts," according to the USAGM website. He previously worked for the U.S. Department of Justice.