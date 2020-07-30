Taxpayer-funded Voice of America under fire for sharing campaign-like Biden video

Voice of America (VOA) is facing criticism for sharing a story and video appearing too favorable to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Politico reported on Thursday that VOA, the US government-funded media organization that broadcasts internationally, had run a video on July 22 of remarks Biden made on its Urdu-speaking service -- with audiences in countries like Pakistan and India -- on its website and various social media platforms.

The video, which has since been taken down, shows Biden appealing to Muslim Americans during an online campaign event accompanied with Urdu subtitles and music.

"Your voice is your vote, your vote is your voice. Muslim Americans’ voices matter. I’ll be a president that seeks out and incorporates and listens to the ideas and concerns of Muslim Americans on everyday issues that matter most to our communities. That will include having Muslim American voices as part of my administration," Biden said in the video in-part.

"Make no mistake people, 2020 is our year. Let’s dive into it with 20/20 vision,” a narrator is heard saying.

Included in the video are clips from an ad from Emgage Action’s Million Muslim Votes, a pro-Biden 501c(4) group, pushing for voter turnout. Images of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich, appear in the ad clips.

According to Politico, four contractors were involved in publishing the pro-Biden content, which was taken down after top VOA officials deemed it violated editorial policies.

The contractors were reportedly suspended after VOA leadership mulled over the incident.

A VOA spokesperson told Politico, "VOA leadership is conducting a full review of the circumstances surrounding the matter. Corrective actions will be taken, once all of the facts of the matter have been collected and thoroughly evaluated.”