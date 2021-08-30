Gen. Keane: Biden's national security adviser made a 'stunning' admission

Fox News senior strategic analyst and retired General Jack Keane said Monday that National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan made a "stunning" admission on CNN when he said that terrorists in Afghanistan are looking to gain the ability to attack U.S. soil. Keane told "America's Newsroom" co-host Dana Perino that Sullivan "provided the justification" for why President Biden needs to leave a contingent of American troops in the country.

JACK KEANE: He just provided the justification for why we should have kept a modest force inside Afghanistan which is what the military and intelligence service have been saying all along. There’s an Al-Qaeda presence—the UN reports as many as 15 provinces have Al-Qaeda in it. ISIS-K also is there—somewhere in the neighborhood of 1,500 to 2,000 before they got about another 1,000 released from the detention centers that the Taliban opened up…

I don’t think they have the wherewithal yet to be able to conduct an attack against America, but why would we permit them to acquire it?

That presence that we’ve had has been our guarantor—it’s our insurance policy that America would not be attacked again and he just gave the argument for why we should stay that’s stunning.

