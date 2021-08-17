Expand / Collapse search
Sen. Cotton: Biden rushed troops out of Afghanistan for 9/11 symbolism and created a 'debacle'

GOP senator calls out president's 'strategic catastrophe'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., warns the consequences of the president’s ‘terrible judgment’ are playing out in the Middle East.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., called out President Biden on "America's Newsroom" Tuesday for creating a "strategic catastrophe" in Afghanistan with his decision to "rush" U.S. personnel out of the country before the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks.

TOM COTTON: I think you can distinguish between the decision to withdraw our troops from Afghanistan, about which reasonable people disagree, and the way Joe Biden has executed that decision. It has been impotent and incompetent and is a strategic catastrophe for America. Certainly, there is no reason why Joe Biden had to rush our troops and our contractors and other support personnel out of Afghanistan in the middle of the fighting season aside from the fact that he wanted the political symbolism of having all Americans out by September 11. Now, the political symbolism will be the Taliban flag flying over what once was the U.S. Embassy on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. This is entirely a debacle of Joe Biden's making.

When he was a senator or vice president, there were no real consequences for his terrible judgment. Now that he's the president, you see the awful consequences playing out in real time in Afghanistan, a strategic catastrophe that adversaries like China are already using against us.

This article was written by Fox News staff.