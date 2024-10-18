Adulterers on Ashley Madison reveal Halloween plans, most alluring costumes and role-playing attire

Married Americans might want to keep a close eye on their spouses this Halloween.

Ashley Madison, a controversial dating site for married users that uses the slogan, "Life is short. Have an affair," regularly conducts surveys with its users to determine everything from America’s "hot spots for non-monogamy" to how cheaters plan to spend particular holidays. The most recent study focused on Halloween, and 45% of respondents said they were likely to pursue "connections" outside their primary partners on the spooky holiday.

When asked why they were more likely to pursue outside connections on Halloween, 56% said that the Halloween parties and get-togethers give them more opportunities to meet people and have fun. Another 47% said that dressing up for Halloween feels like an escape from their ordinary life and pursuing outside connections is another way to experience something different, while 22% said the occasion gives them an excuse to dress up and that gives them more confidence.

Ashley Madison users also revealed why Halloween leads to cheating, and 60% said the party atmosphere and 40% said costume anonymity. The survey also uncovered what adulterers on Ashley Madison believe are the "sexiest Halloween costumes," with a French maid finishing No. 1 with 24%, while a nurse finished second with 19%.

A handyman and homeowner were deemed the "sexiest Halloween role playing" costumes at 19.7% and "sexy-themed trio costumes" such as angels and devils were voted the best "throuple costume," when users were asked what they would choose if they were able to dress up with their primary partner and their affair partner.

Fox News Digital caught up with Ashley Madison chief strategy officer Paul Keable for his thoughts on the salacious study.

What did you find the most interesting about the Halloween survey?

Keable: What is so interesting about Halloween is that it’s about the confidence that comes with the costumes. So many people see the allure of dressing up and that is why 31% of our members said that they do! Of those, 30% said the costumes make them more sexually confident. This is especially true for women, who may feel permission on Halloween to escape societal expectations of being demure, and Halloween costumes are the perfect way to do it. Thirty-seven percent of women said the costumes made them feel more sexually confident compared to 29% of men.

What about Halloween emboldens people?

Halloween costumes are powerful because they can help people abandon their inhibitions along with their regular attire. Costumes and confidence go hand in hand. Twenty-five percent said that wearing a mask or disguise in the bedroom makes them feel bolder than usual. And they don’t stop there. Thirty-three percent said that Halloween makes them more likely to experiment with more adventurous things in the bedroom, such as roleplaying.

What do you say to people who think these studies are disgusting?

Non-monogamy can elicit strong feelings from people who are used to traditional relationship structures. However, not everyone feels or wants the same thing. In fact, 50% of Americans don’t identify as fully monogamous. While some may have strong feelings about veering away from the status quo, that doesn’t change the fact that half of the country doesn’t want it anymore. Our studies explore the what, how, and why behind peoples’ true desires so they can pursue more fulfilling romantic connections. Like with anything in life, you can’t please everyone.

Ashley Madison users were asked their favorite "throuple" costume. Do you find a lot of Ashley Madison users become part of throuples?

With more than 85 million members since inception, we have members with every kind of preference that you could imagine. Since the key offering of Ashley Madison is discretion, we don’t keep detailed accounts of peoples’ private activities. However, from members’ preferences surveyed, around 13% of members on the site are looking to engage in a throuple. We frequently hear stories of couples on the site who enjoy exploring their desires in a throuple. This Halloween, 56% said that as a throuple, the best costume would be a sexy trio, such as three angels or devils.

Should people in, what they believe, are happy marriages keep their spouses from Halloween parties?

Each relationship will have its own different set of boundaries. However, a Halloween party isn’t what makes people stray from a monogamous relationship. It’s an extra opportunity for those who are already unhappy in the confines of a monogamous relationship and are not getting their needs met the way they hope to. Instead, happy couples can try to explore the unique aspects that Halloween brings, such as role-playing with costumes in a way that best suits them.

Do Ashley Madison users embrace non-monogamy on Halloween more than other holidays?

Almost half (45%) of Ashley Madison members said they are more likely to pursue connections outside of their primary partner on Halloween. There are two reasons for this. Fifty-six percent of those members said it was due to the opportunity to meet people through Halloween parties. Meanwhile, 47% said it was because of the anonymity that comes with costumes. Halloween can feel like the perfect opportunity to explore desires that otherwise people may not feel bold enough to try during the rest of the year. Twenty-two percent said the occasion gives them an excuse to dress up and this gives them more confidence.

Do you feel thrill seeking, like a haunted house, can lead to more serious thrill seeking such as signing up for Ashley Madison?

Yes. Twenty-one percent said that certain parts of Halloween, such as scary movies or haunted houses, inspire thrill-seeking in other areas of their lives, such as pursuing an affair, because of how it made them feel. What’s interesting is that women and men felt similarly, with 21% of men feeling this way compared to 23% of women. While society tends to view men as the pursuers and thrill-seekers, in reality we are all more similar than we think. And actually, it turns out women are thrill seeking a bit more, and Halloween is the perfect opportunity.